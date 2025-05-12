FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Portland to Bring Nakba Message to Portland's Weekly Peace March

PORTLAND, OR—On Friday, May 16, at 5 PM, CODEPINK Portland, along with co-sponsors Jewish Voices for Peace and 350 PDX, will join the weekly peace march in Downtown Portland to highlight the ongoing Nakba and demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

As Palestinian mothers face the unbearable suffering of their children starving under the intentional humanitarian blockade by Israel, advocates call for an end to the genocide and occupation and demand the flow of unrestricted humanitarian aid. The Nakba—the catastrophic displacement and dispossession of Palestinians since 1948—continues today, and Portland peace activists urge the public to stand in solidarity.

What: Nakba Awareness at Portland Peace March

When : Friday, May 16, 5:00 PM

Where: Downtown Portland

This event underscores the urgency of ending U.S. complicity in the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine by supporting Palestinian rights. All are welcome to join this peaceful demonstration.

###