We have incredible news to share: Maikelys is finally back with her mom and grandmother in Venezuela!

After over a year of forced separation, this two-year-old girl ripped from her parents by the U.S. government and left in foster care, has been reunited with her mother and grandmother.

You helped make this happen. You stood up against cruelty and injustice. You joined thousands who refused to let Maikelys be forgotten. And together, we won.

[Yorely Bernal Inciarte with her daughter Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal ]

But this isn’t the end. Her father, Maiker, is still imprisoned in El Salvador. And the system that tore this family apart continues to detain, deport, and disappear others.

Now, let’s take the next step: Sign this Letter of Solidarity with Maikelys’ family and pledge to fight this injustice wherever it happens.

Let’s make it clear: we won’t stop until every family is safe, every child is free, and every cruel policy is dismantled.

In solidarity,

Medea, Michelle and the ENTIRE CODEPINK Team

Other Ways to Engage

For too long, the U.S. has failed to be a good neighbor fueling displacement through military interventions, economic warfare, and sanctions that harm everyday people in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. Instead of offering refuge, the U.S. criminalizes and deports those fleeing these conditions. We refuse to let our neighbors be terrorized! Check out our ICE Resistance Toolkit for resources to resist raids, protect immigrant neighbors, and take action against deportation policies