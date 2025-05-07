Medea Benjamin confronts Secretary Kennedy! WATCH HERE!

The next time I visit Palestine, I won’t be interrogated for hours at the border. I’ll go straight to my family’s home in the West Bank without passing through any checkpoints, and I’ll take a day trip to visit my friends in Gaza while I’m there. My family and I will pray at al-Aqsa Mosque — no permit necessary, and there won’t be any soldiers at the entrance quizzing us on our knowledge of Islam in order to enter (yes, they actually do that). We’ll still be rebuilding Gaza, but the strawberry fields in Beit Lahia will be thriving again. The apartheid wall will be torn down; Palestine will be one state with equal rights for all.

Thanks for indulging me for a moment…I like to practice radical imagination around Nakba Day to remind me that a free Palestine is inevitable. I encourage you to try it, too. Although today marks 77 years since Israel’s violent establishment at the expense of Palestinians, I feel closer to liberation than ever before. Radical imagination allows me to think about all the aspects of Palestinian life that will be different once Palestine is free, which in turn makes clear to me everything that must be done in order for that to happen. While the talks about a ceasefire taking hold again are certainly cause for hope, radical imagination forces me to reckon with everything else that must happen after the ceasefire in order for Palestinians across Palestine to live with dignity. Stopping all weapons transfers to Israel and ending Israel’s blockade to allow food, medical supplies, and other resources and people in and out of Gaza are a start.

A big part of restoring Palestinian life means ending the dehumanization of Palestinians in western mainstream media. Just yesterday, on the eve of Nakba Day, courageous CODEPINKers in LA partnered with Entertainment Labor for Palestine to stage a teach-in at CNN’s office. They exposed the propaganda that CNN not only projects to the American public, but that exists internally within the news outlet, allowing this propaganda to perpetuate. Of course, narrative is key to shaping the world. Zionists have been telling the story of Palestinians for far too long, painting us as inherently violent and unworthy of compassion. Part of our resistance to Zionism is telling our own stories – of our families and towns that we call home. We also need to reckon with the media and nodes of culture that protect Zionism.

We need your help to bring this teaching to CNN nationally! Send a letter directly to CNN to demand they learn their history!

As we apply pressure on the media, we’re also directly confronting those who ensure Israel has the tools it needs to commit genocide in Gaza. Today, we will be delivering a petition signed by over 3,700 of you to Zurich Insurance, the company that provides insurance for Maersk shipments of military cargo to Israel. You can check out how that goes on our Instagram @codepinkalert!

Leading up to today, hundreds of you participated in our 30 Days of Action for Palestine challenge. For a full month, you showed up every single day to thank Palestinian journalists, email your elected officials, and simply talk to people about Palestine — and we need to keep that momentum going! Here’s how we can do just that:

Until Liberation,

Nour and the entire CODEPINK team