13 May 2025

CODEPINK Milwaukee

Thank you to everyone who chose to promote peace and community support this Mother’s Day. Together, we disrupted the war economy by turning our focus toward care, solidarity, and the needs of one another.

From Chicago to San Diego, our message was clear: we cannot let Mother's Day pass without taking action. We stood up for our own mothers, for the mothers of Palestine, and for mother figures everywhere whose lives are impacted by war and injustice. Take a look at some powerful highlights from our local chapters—and find out how you can keep the momentum going.

CODEPINK Chicago, Palestinian Feminist Collective, and Logan Square Mutual Aid (LSMA) partnered for a Mother’s Day Picnic and Diaper Drive! Community members collected over 5,000 diapers to support families in the neighborhood. On top of that, CODEPINK Chicago made some new friends! Thank you, Chicago, for speaking to your neighbors and cultivating a local peace economy in your backyard!

CODEPINK Milwaukee and Milwaukee Mamas for Liberation joined together for a day of mourning and protest against the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza.

“As a mother, I cannot look away while other mothers, Palestinian mothers, are burying their children as a result of violence funded by our government,” said Maggie French, organizer with CODEPINK Milwaukee. “Their cries, their pain, are not distant. We feel them in our bones. That grief is ours too. We organized this event because silence is complicity. If we don’t rise against this genocide, who will?”

The procession visuals included baby dolls wrapped in blood-stained cloth, to exemplify the hundreds of babies martyred before their first breath, their first birthday, and their first Mother’s Day with their family.

CODEPINK San Diego handed out flowers and flyers educating the public about the effects of the ongoing US/Israel genocide on Palestinian mothers. Our tax dollars should be going towards caring for mothers in the belly of the beast! Not towards the killing of other mothers!

Upper Hudson Valley spent Mother’s Day weekend tabling at the local Tulip Festival, sharing information about CODEPINK’s work to educate the public about the US military complex and ways we can make a difference locally. We attended our local Grannies For Peace group at their annual Tulip Fest vigil, this year's theme ‘GAZA: SEND FOOD NOT BOMBS’.

CODEPINK NYC showed their local community support for Mother's Day by providing mutual aid to Afrikana. This Harlem-based organization gives material support to immigrants new to the area with a focus on Black, Arab, and Muslim arrivals who face significant barriers to accessing legal assistance, benefits, housing, and work. CODEPINKers helped organize a recent influx of donations and provided other cleaning support. In a period of severe backlash against immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, we connect our feminist, anti-imperialist lens on Mother's Day towards solidarity with members of our community who are in especially vulnerable situations.

Inland Empire uplifted the millions of women suffering from genocide and colonialist violence around the world. Attendees brought empty strollers to highlight the millions of mothers living today without their children because of American-made bombs and weapons. Mothers just want to raise their children, like many of us who celebrated on Sunday.

Windsor, Ontario gathered for a Seeds of Solidarity event where they planted an international herb garden in honor of Mother’s Day!

CODEPINK Bay Area hosted its 22nd Annual Mother’s Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace. They walked the bridge halfway, then returned for a program which included Palestinian-American writer and poet Lorene Zarou-Zouzounis, speakers, a Palestinian Dabke dance, children's activities, live music and song with singer Marcie Boyd, and mothers' day treats and flowers for all.

“Our peace walk is a celebration of all mothers everywhere, especially the mothers of Gaza who have suffered intense violence, starvation, and trauma, all funded by U.S. taxpayers,” said CODEPINK Bay Area Organizer Cynthia Papermaster.

Mother’s Day is rooted in a call from Mothers to end war. At the end of Julia Ward Howe’s proclamation, she calls on us to gather for the ‘great and general interests of peace’. Thank you to all CODEPINKers who beautifully illustrated this message and did not let us forget the mothers of Palestine, of the Global South, and all those affected worst by the War Economy.

