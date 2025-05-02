PRESS CONFERENCE: U.S. Citizens to File Historic Legal Complaint Charging U.S. Government with Genocide
12 May 2025

Bay Area CODEPINK to Hold 22nd Annual Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge March
9 May 2025

Milwaukee Mothers to Hold Public Vigil and Procession to Condemn U.S.-Backed Genocide on Mother's Day
9 May 2025

Gaza Freedom Flotilla Attack: CODEPINK Official Statement
2 May 2025