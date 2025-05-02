FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 12. 2025

Community Groups Rally on Nakba Day to Demand Reps. Brownley & Irwin Prioritize Peace, Constituent Needs Over War & Repression

THOUSAND OAKS, CA—On the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, local activists will gather at 4:00 PM on May 15 outside the offices of Rep. Julia Brownley (CA-26) and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (AD-42) to demand that they stop supporting genocide, repression, and policies that harm their constituents. Nakba Day marks the ongoing displacement of Palestinians since 1948, now compounded by Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

WHAT: Rally & March for Peace, Justice, and Constituent Needs

WHEN: May 15, 2025 • 4:00–7:00 PM

WHERE: Starts at 223 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (Brownley/Irwin offices), then marches to Thousand Oaks Blvd for rush-hour visibility.

The rally, organized by CODEPINK, Venturans for a Just Palestine, and Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace, will highlight:

Brownley voted to send weapons to Israel—fueling a genocide that has killed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children—while ignoring urgent local needs like housing, wildfire recovery, and student debt relief.

Irwin supported racist bills (SB 1277, AB 1468) that attack free speech, vilify teachers, and silence Palestinians and allies.

Brownley failed to challenge warrantless surveillance (FISA Section 702), military strikes on Yemen without Congressional approval, and the criminalization of peace activists.

Brownley has taken millions from war profiteers—like AIPAC and biotech giant Amgen—while constituents struggle with rising healthcare costs and climate disasters.

Participants will point to how Brownley’s top donor (AIPAC) buys votes to defund UNRWA, while starving Palestinians, and how Irwin smeared teachers as "bigots" for teaching Palestinian history.

“Neither elected official fights for affordable housing, wildfire protections, or student debt relief, yet they have no problem taxing constituents to fund genocide,” said CODEPINK LA organizer, Rebecca Arvizu.

Visuals will include: signs with names of Palestinian children killed, "Blood on Your Hands" and Stop Harrassing Student Protestors banners, student debt relief demands, wildfire and climate change protection demands.

###