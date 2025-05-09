FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Pedro to Hold Rally for First Amendment Freedom & Nakba Day Commemoration

SAN PEDRO, CA – CODEPINK San Pedro will host a rally and press conference on Thursday, May 15, from 4-5 PM, in front of Random Lengths News (1300 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731). The event will defend First Amendment freedoms in the U.S. and commemorate Nakba Day, honoring the over 200 Palestinian journalists killed by Israel in Gaza.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Random Lengths News (1300 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731)



The rally highlights the attack on freedom of the press and on journalism's vital role to inform the public, especially during the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The Random Lengths News editor will speak about the press freedom attack at the press conference.

“Truth, and the ability to tell it, is the first casualty of war,” organizers state. “We must be able to freely debate wars, as well as all matters of society. What is happening now in the U.S. to freedom of speech is unconstitutional, and the murder by Israel of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, including the targeting and murder of over 200 journalists, is unconscionable.”

CODEPINK reaffirms its commitment to peace and justice, opposing war crimes and censorship. CODEPINK San Pedro emphasizes that protesting a genocide is not anti-Semitic but rather an antiwar value.

