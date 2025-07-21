Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of July 21, 2025

This week, CODEPINK Chicago joined hundreds protesting outside McNally Capital headquarters to say: STOP STARVING GAZA NOW!

Tell McNally Capital: Stop Investing in Genocide!

Summer School is BACK! 

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists for people and the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact. Led by CODEPINK leaders and peace movement experts, each session will include an educational deep dive into resistance history, theories of change, and where we go from here. Each session will give you tools to drive real change in your community.

Episode 309: Korean Liberation, the People's Summit for Korea, and Resisting Imperialism: CODEPINK's War Is Not Green Campaigner and East Coast Regional Organizer Aaron introduces Kari from Nodutdol to discuss the past and present of US/Western Imperialism in the Korea, and the upcoming People's Summit for Korea. Then, a segment from another member of Nodutdol Erica, from a webinar where we dive deeper into the environmental impact of imperialism in Korea. Lastly, we close with a clip from Max Ajl discussing the necessity of global anti-imperialist struggle for the people and planet.

LPE Gathering: The Fundamentals of The Commons with David Bollier

LPE Gathering: Reciprocity as Relational Responsibility with Sabrina Meherally

Feminists Resisting Fascism: Propaganda & Media Literacy with Layan Fuleihan & Dr. Assal Rad

“Congressman, how do you sleep at night?” 2.2 million people are being intentionally starved in Gaza and Randy Fine says “I sleep great.” This is what your tax dollars fund. This is the legacy of U.S. complicity. Babies are starving, and they laugh.

Children in Gaza are starving to death and this is how Congress responds: “Release the hostages or starve.” “Try something else with your time.” “Are you raising your voice at me?” Yes, we’re raising our voices. Because they’re dying. While Congress eats lunch, Palestinians are being starved as a weapon of war. While Congress cashes AIPAC checks, babies collapse from hunger. This is genocide. And their silence is complicity.

Rahm Emanuel says “this is serious stuff” but walks away. Former Congressman and Chicago Mayor refuses to confront the genocide in Gaza. Children are starving. Aid is blocked. How “serious” does it have to get before he breaks ties with apartheid Israel?

