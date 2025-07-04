FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Las Vegas Joins Forces for "Sharing Stories for a Healthier World" Symposium



Coalition Demands Accountability for Military Pollution & Public Health Hazards

North Las Vegas, NV – On July 27, 2025, CODEPINK Las Vegas will cohost the “Sharing Stories for a Healthier World” symposium alongside Veterans For Peace, Nevada Desert Experience, CODEPINK OSAKA, and allied organizations. The event will spotlight the devastating environmental and public health impacts of military installations, featuring firsthand accounts from activists and experts from Okinawa, Japan, and the U.S.

WHEN: July 27, 2025 | 2:30 PM PDT

WHERE: Pearson Community Center, 1625 W Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Event Highlights:

Testimonies from the VFP Peace Speaking Tour in Okinawa & Japan, including representatives from Ginowan Churamizu Kai and the Women’s Association for Peace and Against Military Expansion in Kumamoto.

Collaborative action drafting a joint statement against military-linked toxins: nuclear radiation, Agent Orange (AO), and PFAS "forever chemicals."

Calls for accountability targeting corporations, the U.S. government, and the Department of Defense for environmental destruction and intergenerational harm.

"Military activities that spread toxic substances—whether in war or peacetime—threaten the very existence of our planet. Humans and all life cannot coexist with these poisons. We must act now to protect health and the environment."— Rachel Clark, Veterans For Peace, International Liaison & Organizer, VFP Peace Speaking Tour

The symposium is co-sponsored by Nevada Desert Experience, Veterans For Peace, CODEPINK OSAKA, VFP Japan, Ginowan Churamizu kai, and Women's Association for Peace and Against Military Expansion in Kumamoto.

For more information, please contact: Karen Pettit at [email protected]

###