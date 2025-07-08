FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2025

"STOP STARVING GAZA!" CODEPINK Activists Disrupt Sen. Josh Hawley at Axios News Shapers Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, peace activists with CODEPINK disrupted Senator Josh Hawley during an open Axios News Shapers forum, demanding an end to U.S. complicity in Israel’s starvation and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The event, billed as a discussion on policy and the 2026 midterm elections, was interrupted as activists condemned U.S. funding of Israel’s brutal siege, which has pushed Gaza into famine.

During the disruption, activists held signs reading “STOP STARVING GAZA” and “U.S. FUNDS GENOCIDE,” shouting, “Josh Hawley does not care about the people or the planet because he is supporting the forced starvation of 2.2 million people.”

The protest is part of a national emergency week of action as the U.S. continues backing Israel’s blockade, which has caused mass starvation, preventable deaths, and catastrophic suffering across Gaza. Reports from the ground detail children dying from malnutrition, families scavenging for scraps, and hospitals overwhelmed by starvation-related illnesses—all while U.S. weapons and political support enable Israel’s genocide.

“Palestinians are starving for one reason: Israel’s siege, fully backed by the U.S. and its allies,” said DiNucci. “We won’t let lawmakers ignore this genocide while pretending to care about American families.”

CODEPINK and allied groups vow to escalate protests until the U.S. cuts military aid to Israel and stops enabling war crimes.

