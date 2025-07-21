FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Central Coast to Hold "NO MORE ARMS FOR ISRAEL!" Rally and March in Avila Beach

Avila Beach, CA — On Sunday, July 27, CODEPINK Central Coast will host a march and rally at Avila Beach Pier at 2 PM, demanding an immediate U.S. arms embargo on Israel to end the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

The focus of the day is to continue to center Palestine --now more than ever--while Western media all but ignore the ongoing devastation in Gaza and the West Bank. The action calls for an end to U.S. military aid fueling the violence. It comes amid nationwide protests against Israel’s intentional starvation of Palestinians, which has led to a growing number of deaths.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, July 27

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Avila Beach Pier, Avila Beach, CA

“We must continue to raise our voices against the genocide in Palestine! If you haven’t yet spoken out—now is the time! No More Arms for Israel!” explained Carolyn Krueger, CODEPINK Central Coast organizer.

For more information, contact: Marcy Winograd at [email protected] or Carolyn Krueger at [email protected].

###