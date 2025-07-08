FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 22, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Garriga with CODEPINK at [email protected] or Miriam Arghandiwal with Entertainment Labor for Palestine at [email protected].

CODEPINK and Entertainment Labor for Palestine to Bring “Boycott Scream” Message to Comic-Con as Part of “Violence Media Detox” Campaign

San Diego, CA— CODEPINK and Entertainment Labor for Palestine will bring their “Boycott Scream” message to San Diego Comic-Con this Thursday as part of their broader Violence Media Detox campaign. The action coincides with key Comic-Con panels for NCIS: Tony & Ziva and Blumhouse, targeting audiences connected to the horror genre and mainstream pop culture.

The campaign calls for a cultural boycott of Scream 7, a film produced by Spyglass Media Group and distributed by Paramount Pictures, in alignment with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Movement’s guidelines for cultural boycotts of institutions complicit in apartheid and genocide.

“Scream 7 is a beloved series for many horror fans, myself included. Unfortunately, Spyglass ruined the fun when they targeted a woman of color and punished her for speaking up for Palestinian human rights. Discrimination of Palestinians, the targeting of women of color for speaking out for Palestine, and the wide-scale repression of free speech in Hollywood cannot be normalized, so we’re calling for a boycott of the film.” — Miriam Arghandiwal, Entertainment Labor for Palestine

In November 2023, Mexican actor Melissa Barrera was fired from the Scream franchise by Spyglass for speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. CODEPINK and Entertainment Labor for Palestine stand firmly with Barrera, calling her dismissal an act of blacklisting that reflects Hollywood’s broader efforts to silence voices for Palestinian human rights—especially those of women of color.

Why Comic-Con?

While Scream 7 itself is not featured at Comic-Con, the event serves as a major cultural touchstone for horror fans, many of whom are unaware of the broader political context surrounding the film. Paramount Pictures—distributor of Scream 7 and a major Comic-Con participant—has close ties to pro-Israel media interests. Shari Redstone, a controlling shareholder of Paramount Global and a self-identified Zionist, reportedly wields significant influence over CBS News’ editorial stance, contributing to a pro-Israel bias and systemic dehumanization of Palestinians.

The Case Against NCIS: Tony & Ziva

The campaign also raises concerns over NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which features a former Mossad agent and often portrays Israel’s military and intelligence agencies in a heroic light. Organizers argue the show contributes to the normalization of Israeli apartheid and the Mossad’s actions—including the September 2024 pager explosion attacks in Lebanon, which killed 12 people (including two children) and injured thousands. At the same time, the show has historically vilified Palestinians and Iranians, further entrenching harmful stereotypes.

This action coincides with an emergency week of action as the U.S. continues backing Israel’s blockade, which has caused mass starvation, preventable deaths, and catastrophic suffering across Gaza. Reports from the ground detail children dying from malnutrition, families scavenging for scraps, and hospitals overwhelmed by starvation-related illnesses—all while U.S. weapons and political support enable Israel’s genocide. Israel livestreams a genocide/starvation of 2.2 million - Paramount provides cover.

Organizers are calling on audiences to not watch Scream 7 in theaters or on streaming platforms and to not engage with online discourse or reviews related to the film. They are calling on journalists to include context in coverage about the ongoing boycott and the human rights concerns tied to the film and its distributor. With the previous Scream installment grossing nearly $170 million worldwide, organizers see this boycott as a crucial opportunity to shine a spotlight on Hollywood’s role in manufacturing consent for violence and systemic injustice.

The “Boycott Scream” campaign is endorsed by a growing coalition of arts, human rights, and student organizations, with backing from BDS/PACBI. The campaign invites additional groups to sign on and help amplify this call for justice.

For more information, please contact Miriam with Entertainment Labor for Palestine at [email protected].

###