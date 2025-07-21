FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Milwaukee CODEPINK and Milwaukee 4 Palestine to Hold Solidarity Flotilla for Gaza

MILWAUKEE, WI — On Sunday, July 27, CODEPINK Milwaukee and Milwaukee 4 Palestine will host the Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla for Gaza, a peaceful demonstration on the Milwaukee River to demand an end to the blockade of Gaza and safe passage for humanitarian aid. The event calls for:

Safe passage for the Handala Flotilla

An immediate and permanent ceasefire

An end to the siege and blockade of Gaza

A halt to arms shipments fueling violence

An end to occupation and genocide

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM

Launch Location: 600 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI

Route: Kayaks, canoes, and boats will paddle north along the Milwaukee River to Pere Marquette Park (900 N. Plankinton Ave). A banner drop will take place on the State Street Bridge, followed by a brief rally at the park.

"This action is a symbolic stand against the brutal siege on Gaza," said Maggie French, a local organizer with CODEPINK Milwaukee. "We demand an end to the blockade, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and justice for the Palestinian people."

The solidarity flotilla coincides with a national emergency week of action as the U.S. continues backing Israel’s blockade, which has caused mass starvation, preventable deaths, and catastrophic suffering across Gaza. Reports from the ground detail children dying from malnutrition, families scavenging for scraps, and hospitals overwhelmed by starvation-related illnesses—all while U.S. weapons and political support enable Israel’s genocide.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vessels with Palestinian flags and signs in solidarity. Supporters can also join on foot along the riverwalk.

