I am writing this to you in a very bleak time. While one part of the world is enjoying summertime with lavish dinners and pool parties, another is being starved to the brink of extermination. Palestinians in Gaza are pleading with the rest of the world to recognize the fact that there is no food left as people are dying due to malnutrition on a daily basis. The Al-Jazeera journalist, Anas al-Sharif, recently broke down crying during a broadcast of a Palestinian woman collapsing on the floor through sheer exhaustion and starvation.

It takes little to imagine what the Israeli military said about this: they accused Al-Sharif of “crocodile tears.” A very ironic statement from a self-victimizing settler colonial state that regularly weaponizes crocodile tears to manufacture consent for the genocide in Gaza. Now, the genocide has unfolded to its deadliest phase, where Palestinians aren’t just experiencing mass casualties from bombardment, but from manufactured starvation as well.

What makes it worse is that there are investment firms profiting off the Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation’s (GHF) barbaric starvation campaign to kill Palestinians. One of the culprits is right here in Chicago – add your name to our letter to shame McNally Capital and I will deliver it to their front door!

Yesterday, I attended a protest here in Chicago outside McNally Capital, the financial investors of the fake aid organization GHF. A spokesperson previously spoke on McNally’s involvement with GHF’s logistics company, Safe Reach Solutions (SRS): “McNally Capital has provided administrative advice to SRS and worked in collaboration with multiple parties to enable SRS to carry out its mission.”* Hundreds of people were gathered outside to call out the investment firm for maintaining economic ties to an organization created to kill Palestinians desperately trying to receive flour.

With that information, I ask you: Is it just a coincidence that the GHF has become the privatized replacement for governmental organizations like UNRWA? Is it just a coincidence that the GHF is made up of U.S. organizations like Safe Reach Solutions, McNally Capital, and Boston Consulting Group — who all have ties to the U.S. and Israeli governments? Is it a coincidence that the aid distribution sites run by the GHF have been called “death traps”?

The privatization of humanitarian aid by capitalist companies has led to the formulation of what we all know to be peace’s enemy: ethnic cleansing fueled by corporations with the intent of profiting off the land in the future. These CEOs believe that Gaza can be theirs if they kill everyone there, after which they’ll be able to sell beautiful oceanfront real estate — or drill Gaza’s oil and take the profits for themselves.

Tell McNally Capital, the funders of the murderous Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation: Shame on you!

What Gaza is experiencing is textbook manufactured famine, yet international organizations like the U.N. have hesitated to say so. What will it take for the world to call what is happening in Gaza what it is? It seems that while every atrocity has been committed, no suitable action has been taken by our institutions. Just this weekend, the National Education Association’s (NEA) executive committee cancelled a vote by its rank and file to drop the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from schools all across the country. Unsurprisingly, these executives met with the heads of the ADL before making their decision.

Every detriment to our society’s welfare is working in conjunction with one another. Never forget that the forces of imperialism, capitalism, and propaganda that are influencing the NEA’s decision are the same ones that are behind the dystopian GHF. The state of Israel and the U.S., forces of capitalism and imperialism, wreak havoc all over the world.

Still though, what gives me hope is the fact that these truths are being uncovered by the public and being recognized as twisted schemes by many. You all reading this email know these things, you know how cruel and ruthless these companies and governments are. And that is all I need to know to have a kernel of faith in my heart, because the truth will always prevail — these wicked CEOs and politicians won’t get away with this forever. The situation in Gaza is dire. We need to keep the people’s pleas alive; you all know the truth and can mobilize yourselves and your communities to take action.

The people in Gaza have called for a week of action, so please look here to see if there are any events in your area that you can turn out to. We must be in the streets with a clear message to end the horrific forced starvation and genocide the people of Palestine are being subjected to.

Join us for 30 minutes of nonstop calling to McNally Capital on Friday, July 25th, at 1 pm ET to end their investment in genocide!

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

*Read the Reuters article, “Chicago private equity firm has stake in Gaza aid company."