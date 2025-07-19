21 July 2025

By Medea Benjamin

While the U.S. government has given Israel carte blanche to commit genocide, many of us held out hope that Europe would be different—more principled, more bound by its own human rights commitments. But Europe has proven no better; it has been complicit through trade deals, a steady flow of weapons and brutal crackdowns on pro-Palestine protesters across the continent.

At the July 15, 2025 meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council, European foreign ministers had a chance to act, but they refused to take punitive action under the agreement’s human rights clause. Instead of imposing sanctions or halting arms sales, Europe offers tax breaks, preferential market access, and diplomatic legitimacy. And while European officials justified this by saying Israel had agreed to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, ​Israel is still starving people to death and forcing the children it has maimed to​ undergo amputations with no anesthetics.

Under international law—including the EU’s own human rights clauses—Europe is obligated to suspend agreements with countries committing grave violations. Yet it continues to benefit from Israeli technology, weapons, and surveillance systems—many of them field-tested on Palestinian civilians.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned Europe’s inaction, calling it a violation of both legal and moral duties. She had urged the US to suspend the trade agreement. The impact of the suspension would have been enormous because the EU is not only Israel’s largest trading partner, but also its largest investment partner, investing nearly twice as much as the US. “It is absolutely sickening that the EU leadership rewarded this country with more economic partnership instead of putting an end to the genocide,” Albanese said.

Several EU countries maintain especially strong ties with Israel through military, economic, and diplomatic channels. Germany stands out as the most significant partner, supplying over $355 million in arms in 2023—including submarines and tank engines—and ranking as Israel’s second-largest global arms supplier.

Italy and France maintain long-standing military ties as well. Italy is the EU’s third-largest arms exporter to Israel, while France exported approximately $182 million in military equipment in 2023 before partially suspending sales under mounting public pressure.

Beyond arms, the Netherlands is Israel’s largest European investor, responsible for two-thirds of EU capital flowing into Israeli industries. Greece has also deepened its strategic partnership with Israel, holding joint military exercises and advancing energy cooperation. Hungary consistently shields Israel diplomatically within the EU, blocking critical statements and threatening to withdraw from forums that try to hold Israel accountable. Austria brands itself a “strategic partner,” maintaining close political and trade links.

Despite the horrors in Gaza, the EU remains Israel’s largest trading partner—accounting for over $46 billion in goods traded in 2024, nearly a third of Israel’s global commerce. While some countries, including Ireland, Spain, and several in Scandinavia, advocate sanctions and accountability, powerful EU members like Germany, Hungary, and the Netherlands are instead doubling down on ties with Israel.

On the other hand, European citizens have been rising up in all manner of creative ways. Millions have taken to the streets in mass demonstrations. In the UK, monthly protests have drawn crowds of up to 300,000. “Red Line” marches in The Hague and Brussels gathered between 100,000 and 150,000 people, clad in red to symbolize a moral boundary crossed. Huge rallies have filled Berlin, Bern, and Paris with tens of thousands chanting for Gaza and demanding an end to military collaboration with Israel.

Polls across Europe show plummeting support for Israel. Majorities in Germany, France, and the UK oppose its assault on Gaza and support an immediate ceasefire. In six key countries, only 6% to 16% support Israel’s actions. Up to 65% of respondents back an arms embargo and support prosecuting Israeli leaders for war crimes.

But instead of heeding this public outcry, many European governments have cracked down on protesters. The UK banned the direct-action group Palestine Action under anti-terror laws and has arrested over 100 people, including elderly demonstrators, for simply holding signs saying: "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." France has banned rallies and deployed riot police. Germany has prohibited Palestinian flags, shut down protests, and initiated deportations. Austria has criminalized slogans like “From the river to the sea.” In Hungary, authorities have equated solidarity protests with terrorism. Across the continent, governments are not listening to their people—they are working hard to silence them.

Europe has a choice. It could follow the will of its citizens. At the recent trade meeting, it could have taken a stand. Instead, it is choosing profits over Palestinian lives.

History will not just remember Israel’s crimes—but those, including the so-called “Western democracies,” who enabled them.

Medea Benjamin is the cofounder of CODEPINK for Peace, and the author of several books, including Drone Warfare: Killing by Remote Control, Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection, Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran and War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict, coauthored with Nicolas J.S. Davies. Her most recent book, coauthored with David Swanson, is NATO: What You Need to Know.