CODEPINK's War Is Not Green Campaigner and East Coast Regional Organizer Aaron introduces Kari from Nodutdol to discuss the past and present of US/Western Imperialism in the Korea, and the upcoming People's Summit for Korea. Then, here a clip from another member of Nodutdol Erica, from a webinar where we dive deeper into the environmental impact of imperialism in Korea. Lastly, we close with a clip from Max Ajl discussing the necessity of global anti-imperialist struggle for the people and planet.

Got an idea for an episode? Get in touch with Michelle