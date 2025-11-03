Check out our activities for the Week of November 3, 2025

🚨NEW CODEPINK PODCAST!!

Empire on the Rocks Episode 3: Militarism, Media, and the Making of Empire: Cuba, Venezuela, Gaza: On this episode Marcy Winograd and co-host Terry Matson connect the dots between U.S. militarism and global resistance -- from Medea Benjamin delivering hurricane aid to Cuba after Hurricane Melissa, to Trump surrounding Venezuela with warships and reviving nuclear testing, to Ilhan Omar’s push to stop unauthorized hostilities. They expose decades of hybrid war on Venezuela, the complicity of universities like Pepperdine in Gaza’s devastation, and the growing movement to divest from war and invest in peace -- as voices like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson remind us that mass incarceration, sanctions, and endless wars are symptoms of the same sickness: empire.