Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of November 3, 2025

Last_Week_(10).png

Excerpt from "Chicago Battlefields: The Cost of the War Economy" by Danaka Katovich

Read it here!

54757758677_362895e6e4_o.jpg

This week, CODEPINK Chicago protested CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss for her untruthful journalism regarding Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Tell CBS and Paramount: Drop Bari Weiss, Drop Zionism!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

🚨NEW CODEPINK PODCAST!!

Empire on the Rocks Episode 3: Militarism, Media, and the Making of Empire: Cuba, Venezuela, Gaza: On this episode Marcy Winograd and co-host Terry Matson connect the dots between U.S. militarism and global resistance -- from Medea Benjamin delivering hurricane aid to Cuba after Hurricane Melissa, to Trump surrounding Venezuela with warships and reviving nuclear testing, to Ilhan Omar’s push to stop unauthorized hostilities. They expose decades of hybrid war on Venezuela, the complicity of universities like Pepperdine in Gaza’s devastation, and the growing movement to divest from war and invest in peace -- as voices like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson remind us that mass incarceration, sanctions, and endless wars are symptoms of the same sickness: empire.

WEBINAR

Defund the Pentagon & Kick the Military Out of Our Cities! Cut The Pentagon Campaign Action Weeks Webinar

WEBINAR

What Would You Do If You Knew? A Conversation with Poet Drew Dellinger

WEBINAR

Mothers in Puerto Rico Resist the U.S. War on Venezuela

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

As Trump escalates attacks against Venezuela, we asked Congresspeople to simply oppose this illegal invasion and regime change operation. They wouldn't.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

"We want military bases out of Puerto Rico" Sonia from Mothers Against the War in Puerto Rico shares how Puerto Rico is being used by the US as a launchpad for attacks on Venezuela - and why we must reject the lies to justify this war on Venezuela.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Ahead of today's vote on the Venezuela war powers resolution in the Senate, this is how Senators are defending their support for Trump's oil war: 1. Fighting "narco-terrorists" 2. Denying it's a war 3. Saying it's business as usual 4. Avoiding comment 5. Pretending it's legal People in the U.S. and throughout the Americas see through the lies. NO BLOOD FOR OIL! NO WAR ON VENEZUELA!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK