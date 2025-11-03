Check out our activities for the Week of November 3, 2025

Excerpt from "Chicago Battlefields: The Cost of the War Economy" by Danaka Katovich
This week, CODEPINK Chicago protested CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss for her untruthful journalism regarding Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Tell CBS and Paramount: Drop Bari Weiss, Drop Zionism!
Empire on the Rocks Episode 3: Militarism, Media, and the Making of Empire: Cuba, Venezuela, Gaza: On this episode Marcy Winograd and co-host Terry Matson connect the dots between U.S. militarism and global resistance -- from Medea Benjamin delivering hurricane aid to Cuba after Hurricane Melissa, to Trump surrounding Venezuela with warships and reviving nuclear testing, to Ilhan Omar’s push to stop unauthorized hostilities. They expose decades of hybrid war on Venezuela, the complicity of universities like Pepperdine in Gaza’s devastation, and the growing movement to divest from war and invest in peace -- as voices like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson remind us that mass incarceration, sanctions, and endless wars are symptoms of the same sickness: empire.
This Día de los Muertos, CODEPINK OC honor the martyrs of Palestine.— CODEPINK (@codepink) November 1, 2025
From Santa Ana to Gaza, our altars rise in love and resistance.
¡La resistencia de uno es la resistencia de todos! pic.twitter.com/0sRoEYmcHD
November 4, 2025
“SHAME ON YOU!”— CODEPINK (@codepink) November 6, 2025
Activists disrupted former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to call out her complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
For over a year, Jean-Pierre pushed war propaganda and defended the Biden administration’s support for genocide to the public. pic.twitter.com/cQZVs8JRaX
As Trump escalates attacks against Venezuela, we asked Congresspeople to simply oppose this illegal invasion and regime change operation. They wouldn't.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
"We want military bases out of Puerto Rico" Sonia from Mothers Against the War in Puerto Rico shares how Puerto Rico is being used by the US as a launchpad for attacks on Venezuela - and why we must reject the lies to justify this war on Venezuela.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Ahead of today's vote on the Venezuela war powers resolution in the Senate, this is how Senators are defending their support for Trump's oil war: 1. Fighting "narco-terrorists" 2. Denying it's a war 3. Saying it's business as usual 4. Avoiding comment 5. Pretending it's legal People in the U.S. and throughout the Americas see through the lies. NO BLOOD FOR OIL! NO WAR ON VENEZUELA!♬ original sound - CODEPINK