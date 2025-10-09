Christian University Pepperdine Just Hired a Pro-Israel War Criminal
19 October 2025

Read: Christian University Pepperdine Just Hired a...

The Other Hostages: Israel Still Holds Thousands of Palestinians Without Charge
16 October 2025

Read: The Other Hostages: Israel Still Holds...

When Maria Corina Machado Wins the Nobel Peace Prize, “Peace” Has Lost Its Meaning.
10 October 2025

When Maria Corina Machado Wins the Nobel...

What We Mean When We Say War Is Not Green
9 October 2025

What We Mean When We Say War...