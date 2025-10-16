FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 21, 2025

PRESS STATEMENT: UEFA Normalises Genocide

How many more Palestinians have to die for President Čeferin to suspend Israel?

EUROPE - Genocide does not stop when a truce is agreed. Its mechanisms continue – starvation and dehydration with no food or water, life-threatening injuries and deadly illness with no medical supplies or working hospitals, the lack of shelter, sanitation, cleaning products, and toxins polluting the dust, air, and water. A genocide continues to kill, even if the bombs and bullets stop.

“The Israeli regime is committing a genocide. It has destroyed essentially all of Gaza, is terrorizing communities across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and has broken new records for the murder of civilians, medical workers, journalists, and aid workers. Is this the legacy President Čeferin wants? This is no time to relent in holding them accountable and no time to normalise horror. Israel must be suspended from UEFA now.” – Craig Mokhiber, International Human Rights Lawyers and former UN Human Rights Director

The Israeli occupation has committed 80 violations since the ceasefire decision in Gaza, resulting in the killing of 97 Palestinians and the wounding of 230. 21 violations took place on Sunday, October 19, in response to an alleged attack by Hamas, which was known to be false by both Israel and the United States.

These violations included crimes of direct gunfire at civilians, deliberate bombardment and targeting, the execution of “fire belts,” and the arrest of a number of civilian citizens. These actions are in blatant and flagrant violation of the ceasefire decision and the principles of international humanitarian law.

It is reported that these assaults were carried out by the occupation using military vehicles and tanks stationed on the outskirts of residential neighborhoods, as well as electronic cranes equipped with remote sensing and targeting systems. Additionally, combat aircraft and drone quadcopters fly daily over populated areas, conducting direct shooting and targeting operations against civilians.

These violations have been documented across all governorates of the Gaza Strip without exception, confirming that the occupation has not adhered to the ceasefire

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordination, Tom Fletcher, drove through Gaza City Monday morning, October 20, observing: “For the last 25 or 32 minutes we’ve driven through twisted concrete, broken buildings, rubble, dust. Today is the first day we can get up this road because we’ve cleared extra sections of it of the bodies and the broken buildings and broken lives that are scattered around us.”