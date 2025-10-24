Campaign Kick Off/Rally Urging AFL-CIO; Labor Leaders to Treat Israel as Apartheid State & Halt Weapons at Ports
22 October 2025

Campaign Demanding UEFA to Suspend Israel Continues - Press Statement
21 October 2025

Orange County CODEPINK Protest Howmet's Role in Genocide
17 October 2025

"Our city will not support profits for genocide!" Chicago CODEPINK Protest Google for Complicity in Genocide and ICE Violence
16 October 2025