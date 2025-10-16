Campaign Demanding UEFA to Suspend Israel Continues - Press Statement
21 October 2025

Orange County CODEPINK Protest Howmet's Role in Genocide
17 October 2025

"Our city will not support profits for genocide!" Chicago CODEPINK Protest Google for Complicity in Genocide and ICE Violence
16 October 2025

CODEPINK Delivers Open Letter to Sierra Club Urging Them to Address Role of U.S. Military in Climate Crisis
16 October 2025