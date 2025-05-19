Check out our activities for the Week of May 19, 2025

Excerpt from "US soldiers are invading Gaza under the guise of delivering aid. We won’t fall for it." by Nuvpreet Kalra
This week, CODEPINK LA participated in the Global Anti-Chevron day with a gas station boycott and picket! Sign the petition below to tell Chevron to stop fueling genocide!
Chevron: Stop Fueling Genocide!
Israeli government officials proudly declare they are destroying everything in Gaza.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 19, 2025
There is no denying it — this is genocide. https://t.co/76Tfejqcrb
In the past 24 hours, Israel has killed at least 98 Palestinians across Gaza.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 22, 2025
Last night, the IOF abducted 25 people from the occupied West Bank.
This is daily terrorism the occupation gets away with, thanks to the US.
May 21, 2025
@codepinkalert
"RUBIO, END THE GENOCIDE!" Secretary Rubio continues to be disrupted during budget hearings on Capitol Hill today.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Today we asked U.S. Senators one simple question: What do you have to say about 14,000 children on the brink of starvation in Gaza? They dodged, they deflected, they hid behind staff. One even said, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.” There’s been no humanitarian aid for 80 days. This is man-made famine, enforced by Israel, enabled by U.S. weapons, and ignored by the very people who could stop it. Silence is complicity. Shame on these Senators!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
"We have two people dead in DC. We have 50,000 dead in Gaza. And how many children starved to death last night? ... Guns and bombs are not going to end this genocide." Speaking to the press yesterday, Elias Rodriguez's neighbor addressed the shooting in DC and the genocide in Gaza with remarkable moral clarity and humanity.♬ original sound - CODEPINK