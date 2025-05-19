Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of May 19, 2025

Excerpt from "US soldiers are invading Gaza under the guise of delivering aid. We won’t fall for it." by Nuvpreet Kalra

This week, CODEPINK LA participated in the Global Anti-Chevron day with a gas station boycott and picket! Sign the petition below to tell Chevron to stop fueling genocide!

Chevron: Stop Fueling Genocide!

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

Episode 301: When the Empire Comes to Town: NATO is holding its assembly in Dayton, Ohio. Hear our co-director Danaka Katovich talk to national and local organizers about the resistance to NATOs presence and how we grow to understand NATO. We also share a powerful reflection from Ajamu Baraka of the Black Alliance for Peace on NATOs global role as a tool of U.S. and European empire from Africa to Latin America to Ukraine.

Summer School is BACK! 

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists for people and the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact. It's time to educate, agitate, and mobilize our communities like never before.

Qatar, Trump, Israel - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

LPE Gathering May 21, 2025

Shame on these Senators!

"RUBIO, END THE GENOCIDE!" Secretary Rubio continues to be disrupted during budget hearings on Capitol Hill today.

Today we asked U.S. Senators one simple question: What do you have to say about 14,000 children on the brink of starvation in Gaza? They dodged, they deflected, they hid behind staff. One even said, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.” There’s been no humanitarian aid for 80 days. This is man-made famine, enforced by Israel, enabled by U.S. weapons, and ignored by the very people who could stop it. Silence is complicity. Shame on these Senators!

"We have two people dead in DC. We have 50,000 dead in Gaza. And how many children starved to death last night? ... Guns and bombs are not going to end this genocide." Speaking to the press yesterday, Elias Rodriguez's neighbor addressed the shooting in DC and the genocide in Gaza with remarkable moral clarity and humanity.

