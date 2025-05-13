FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK LA Joins Global Anti-Chevron Day with Gas Station Boycott & Picket

LOS ANGELES, CA — On May 21, 2025, CODEPINK Los Angeles will join activists worldwide in a Global Anti-Chevron Day with a gas station boycott and picket at 10867 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025, at 5 PM PT. The action, endorsed by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement, will expose Chevron’s role in fueling Israel’s genocide and apartheid against Palestinians, as well as its long record of environmental devastation and human rights abuses.

Protesters will hold signs with messages such as "Chevron Fuels Apartheid" and "Stop Fueling Genocide,” and educate passersby on Chevron’s complicity in violence against Palestinians. The event calls on the public to boycott Chevron gas stations until the company ends its support for Israeli oppression.

Event Details

May 21, 2025 Time : 5:00 PM PT

: 5:00 PM PT Location: Chevron Station #91965 10867 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

Since 2007, Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza, tightening maritime restrictions to secure Chevron’s offshore gas operations near Ashkelon, just outside Gaza’s waters. The Israeli Navy protects Chevron’s Tamar rig and the EMG pipeline, restricting Palestinian access to the sea and severely impacting Gaza’s fishing industry and economy.

Chevron earned an estimated $1.5 billion in 2023 alone from gas exports, primarily to Egypt and Jordan, while Israel collected over $820 million in royalties and fees. Chevron’s Tamar field supplies most of the gas powering Israel’s electricity, which fuels government, military, and settlement infrastructure. This means that all Israeli military bases, prisons, and police stations, as well as Israel’s illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank, rely on Chevron.

In the occupied Palestinian territory, electricity is weaponized—used for control and collective punishment—while many Palestinian communities face unequal access, discriminatory billing, and punitive power. In short, Chevron is complicit in “energy apartheid.”

Background on Anti-Chevron Day

Since 2014, Amazon Watch has led Global Anti-Chevron Day, a worldwide mobilization against the oil giant’s climate crimes, Indigenous rights violations, and ecological devastation, particularly in the Amazon. This year, in solidarity with the Palestinian-led BDS movement, the campaign has expanded to include demands for an end to Chevron’s complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid.

For more information, please get in touch with Jodie at [email protected].

###