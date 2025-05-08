“I'm saying goodbye to my family now...And with these words, I say goodbye to you too. I won't survive the night — I can feel it deep within me.” On May 15, Haitham Elmasri, seeing the barrage of airstrikes surrounding him, tweeted his goodbyes.

If Israel doesn’t let in the 500-600 aid trucks required to feed Gaza daily, 14,000 babies in Gaza will die in the next day. Whether they're dying from bombings or starvation, families all over Gaza are saying goodbye to their loved ones — and to us. The arms embargo is in our hands; if the ruling political class won’t do anything, we have to.

On Nakba Day, Zurich Insurance — the company that insures Maersk shipments of military cargo to Israel — kicked us out of their building when we tried to have a conversation with them about their ties to genocide. That was a deadly day in Gaza: Israel killed at least 136 people in 24 hours using weapons delivered to them with Zurich’s help. Though Zurich can try to ignore the consequences of their actions, we’re going to make it impossible for them to do so. That’s why we’re taking it a step further and sending letters directly to Zurich’s leadership.

We can’t let Zurich Insurance ignore us! Send a letter to them NOW!

So, what exactly is the outcome of Zurich’s facilitation of genocide? As it reaches its final stages, Haitham is not the only one taking to X to say his goodbyes. Is Zurich’s commercial success more valuable than the people of Gaza?

I know these tweets are uncomfortable to read, but the least we can do is bear witness to the lives being taken in Gaza and turn that heartbreak into action against those responsible — like Zurich Insurance.

Send a letter to Zurich Insurance: Are your profits more valuable than Gazan lives?

Then, tweet at Zurich Insurance and encourage your friends to send them a letter, too!

You may have heard of the new Gaza aid plan approved by the U.S. and Israel, which places the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation at the forefront of aid distribution, despite the United Nations already having a functioning aid delivery plan in place. The new plan will ultimately fail to meet the needs of the people of Gaza, as it is inaccessible, restricts aid to specific areas of Gaza, will displace even more people, and sets a precedent for starvation to be used as a bargaining chip. Even with the aid plan, the people of Gaza are still in grave danger from bombings, with Omar Hamad saying on X, “We’re willing to stay hungry, but stop the killing, stop the bloodshed.” So as the U.S. feigns humanitarianism by “pioneering” a new Gaza aid plan, don’t be fooled by the performance. This is the same government that has enabled genocide for months — alongside companies like Zurich.

Zurich *literally* ensures weapons make it to Israel — take action to demand they cut ties NOW!

At the same time, Trump’s trip to the Middle East, which apparently “sidelined” Israel, was a smokescreen. Don’t be fooled. Trump’s political performances are not steering our movement; we should only assess them in relation to how they will affect our broader struggle for Palestinian liberation. The U.S.’s recent prioritization of alliances with Gulf countries is economically motivated, not driven by any real commitment to help the people of Gaza. This analysis provides us with a clear understanding of the landscape we’re operating in so we can move accordingly with clarity, towards liberation.

The genocide is in its final, most brutal stages. Israeli soldiers are blowing up rubble and killing people at an escalated rate. On the ground, Israel is losing in direct military combat because its military strategy has been mass murder and destruction, targeting civilian areas, and starvation in hopes Hamas will be forced to lay down its arms. Israel’s plan from the start was genocide. No other military goals were possible or achieved. Through it all, the people of Gaza remain our north star. We do not rely on the U.S., which has fueled this genocide, to end it. We will continue to follow the lead of the people of Gaza.

Let that clarity guide your actions:

#BoycottNetflix and subscribe to Watermelon+ — a streaming platform amplifying bold voices from marginalized and underrepresented communities!

Watermelon+ Put on a cultural or art event this summer to open conversations about Palestine! Here’s a guide, email me with any questions you have.

Here’s a guide, email me We’re looking for at least 5 brave CODEPINKers to join the March to Gaza from Egypt to Gaza's Rafah border. Please sign up to be updated with details as they emerge.

👉 Here are other ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Nour and the entire CODEPINK team