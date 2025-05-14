10th Annual L.A. Harbor Peace Week Set to Challenge War-Driven Message of Fleet Week
20 May 2025

BREAKING: Multiple Peace Activists, including Quaker & Episcopal Clergy, Disrupted Secretary Rubio's Testimony Before the Senate Foreign Committee
20 May 2025

CODEPINK LA to Join Global Anti-Chevron Day of Action: Stop Fueling Genocide!
19 May 2025

CODEPINK Portland to Bring Nakba Day Message to Weekly Peace March
14 May 2025