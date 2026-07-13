Check out our activities for the Week of July 13, 2026

Excerpt from "How the Pentagon Makes Us Poorer" by Danaka Katovich
This week, CODEPINK Sonoma County kicked off their Summer of Peace & Love Summer Camp to Stop the $1.5T War Budget!
Take the poll: What should we fund instead of war?
TOP ACTIONS
- Trump & Congress are proposing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget. We need an investment in the people—not profit. What would you fund instead of war?
- AMA: Help Save Dr. Abu Safiya's Life NOW!
- Watch Earth's Greatest Enemy At Home NOW & Host Your Own Screening!
- In moments of disaster, solidarity saves lives. Please donate today and stand with the people of Venezuela!
- Dr. Philip J. Landrigan: Call for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya and detained healthcare workers!
- Tell Congress: No War on Cuba!
- We are heading back to China! Our next community trip is this October! Join us!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- How the Pentagon Makes Us Poorer
- Israel and the United States are merging their militaries. Here's why.
- The U.S. Kicks Off World’s Largest Naval War Games: RIMPAC, China, & the Cost of War
- I never thought I'd see this.
- Have you seen this war game?
- You've got mail.
- San Diego CODEPINK and Allies to Protest RIMPAC War Games
- CODEPINK Las Vegas to Join Vigil Honoring ICE Victims
- CODEPINK San Diego to Join 'No Pride In Genocide' Protest on Saturday
- "Feeding the Fight' CODEPINK Co-sponsors Community Potluck
- CODEPINK Sonoma County and Allies to Hold Counter-Demonstration Outside Bohemian Grove
- CODEPINK Disrupts Northrop Grumman CEO at Axios Forum
- CODEPINK DC and Allies to Hold Salsa Solidarity Action Outside Cuban Embassy
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up July 2026
RADIO
Episode 360: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, we unmask Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s colonial chokehold on Venezuela and meet CODEPINK organizer Makayla Heiser to learn more about CODEPINK chapters challenging Rubio’s extortion and Trump’s ICE raids.
WEBINAR
American Peril: The Violent History of Anti-Asian Racism Webinar
WEBINAR
Empire on the Rocks: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza
WEBINAR
LPE Gathering: CODEPINK Summer of Peace & Love | The History of Activist Camps
TOP TWEET #1
U.S. warfare is killing the planet. https://t.co/3JtkEPHezw— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 16, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
It would be a lot cheaper to just stop the war crimes. https://t.co/1gALmWsYua— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 16, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
Israel has imprisoned Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya without charge for over 18 months now.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 16, 2026
He reports he is regularly abused by Israeli guards and has suffered serious injuries.
We cannot continue to allow Israel to torture Palestinian doctors with impunity.
FREE DR. ABU SAFIYA! https://t.co/5WHrcNR6mN
@codepinkalert
A 26-year-old Colombian man is dead after an encounter with ICE in Maine. Just days earlier, another father of three was killed in Texas. We visited Senator Susan Collins’ office after standing with the people of Biddeford, where hundreds came together to demand accountability. While communities are calling for safety and dignity, Collins voted to support tens of billions more in funding for ICE. Our communities deserve care, not terror. No more deaths. No more expanding ICE. Stand with immigrant communities and demand accountability.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Ahead of the vote to halt weapons to Israel, we asked representatives if they supported the measure. Instead of answering, they just tried distract from their complicity in genocide.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
For once, the Senate refused to fast-track a $1.15 trillion Pentagon budget. After sustained grassroots pressure, senators blocked debate on the 2027 NDAA, demanding the right to vote on amendments to stop funding for an unauthorized war on Iran and challenge deeper U.S.-Israel military integration. People power made this vote possible. Now let’s make sure senators hold the line.♬ original sound - CODEPINK