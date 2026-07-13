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Check out our activities for the Week of July 13, 2026

Excerpt from "How the Pentagon Makes Us Poorer" by Danaka Katovich

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK Sonoma County kicked off their Summer of Peace & Love Summer Camp to Stop the $1.5T War Budget!

Take the poll: What should we fund instead of war?

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 360: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, we unmask Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s colonial chokehold on Venezuela and meet CODEPINK organizer Makayla Heiser to learn more about CODEPINK chapters challenging Rubio’s extortion and Trump’s ICE raids.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

American Peril: The Violent History of Anti-Asian Racism Webinar

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: CODEPINK Summer of Peace & Love  | The History of Activist Camps

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@codepinkalert

A 26-year-old Colombian man is dead after an encounter with ICE in Maine. Just days earlier, another father of three was killed in Texas. We visited Senator Susan Collins’ office after standing with the people of Biddeford, where hundreds came together to demand accountability. While communities are calling for safety and dignity, Collins voted to support tens of billions more in funding for ICE. Our communities deserve care, not terror. No more deaths. No more expanding ICE. Stand with immigrant communities and demand accountability.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Ahead of the vote to halt weapons to Israel, we asked representatives if they supported the measure. Instead of answering, they just tried distract from their complicity in genocide.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

For once, the Senate refused to fast-track a $1.15 trillion Pentagon budget. After sustained grassroots pressure, senators blocked debate on the 2027 NDAA, demanding the right to vote on amendments to stop funding for an unauthorized war on Iran and challenge deeper U.S.-Israel military integration. People power made this vote possible. Now let’s make sure senators hold the line.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK

Trump & Congress want a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget.

What should we fund instead of war?

Tell us how you'd spend it and see what others would fund instead of war.

Take the poll →

A CODEPINK campaign · cutthepentagon.org