Check out our activities for the Week of July 13, 2026

A 26-year-old Colombian man is dead after an encounter with ICE in Maine. Just days earlier, another father of three was killed in Texas. We visited Senator Susan Collins’ office after standing with the people of Biddeford, where hundreds came together to demand accountability. While communities are calling for safety and dignity, Collins voted to support tens of billions more in funding for ICE. Our communities deserve care, not terror. No more deaths. No more expanding ICE. Stand with immigrant communities and demand accountability.