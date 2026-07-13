FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 14, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Diego Announces 'No Pride in Genocide' Action

SAN DIEGO — CODEPINK San Diego will host a 'No Pride in Genocide' event on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hillcrest neighborhood. The demonstration aims to express solidarity with Palestine and advocate for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement by urging the LGBTQ+ community to recognize Pride as a form of protest.

"Pride is a protest. There cannot be a celebration for queer liberation while also ignoring and enabling apartheid, genocide, and oppression. We demand action from our LGBTQ+ community members. Queer love is revolutionary. No business as usual includes pride. Cut all ties with the genocidal entity we know as Israel and boycott ALL companies complicit. No liberation for some without liberation for all. Stand with Palestine," explained CODEPINK San Diego organizer Leslie De La Torre

The action coincides with the San Diego Pride Parade, scheduled for the same day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Pride Festival, taking place in Balboa Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, please contact Leslie de la Torre at [email protected].

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