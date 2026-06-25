FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 15, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Sonoma County and Allies to Hold ‘Greet the Power Elite & Resurrect Care’ Counter Action Outside Bohemian Grove

MONTE RIO – Sonoma County CODEPINK and allied organizations announced plans to host "Greet the Power Elite & Resurrect Care," a public demonstration scheduled for July 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Bohemian Avenue leading to the Bohemian Grove in Monte Rio.

The event aims to counter the Bohemian Club's exclusive "Cremation of Care" ceremony, where influential figures symbolically cast off their worldly concerns. In contrast, the "Resurrection of Care" emphasizes the importance of addressing societal issues and fostering community responsibility.

Activities will include speeches, musical performances, street theater, a sing-along, and a ritual to "Resurrect Care." The demonstration will also honor Mary Moore, a 90-year-old activist who founded the Bohemian Grove Action Network in 1980 and has been instrumental in organizing protests against the Grove's gatherings.

Following the demonstration, participants are invited to a community picnic by the Russian River in Monte Rio. Additionally, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Hoot Owl Gallery in Monte Rio is hosting an exhibit featuring art and materials from past Bohemian Grove actions, curated to honor Moore's decades of activism.

The event is sponsored and endorsed by the Bohemian Grove Action Network, CODEPINK, the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County for Palestine, The Arlene Francis Center, SoCoResist, Taxpayers Against Genocide, and Veterans for Peace of Sonoma County.

For more information, please contact Robin Latham at [email protected] or CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster at [email protected]

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