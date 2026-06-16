FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June, 16, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Detroit to Co-Host 'Feeding The Fight' Community Event on July 19

DETROIT – CODEPINK Detroit, in collaboration with General Strike US and the Detroit Black Panther Honor Guard, will host 'Feeding The Fight' on July 19 at the General Baker Institute. The event aims to foster community solidarity through shared meals and interactive activities.

The gathering is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. with a community potluck, encouraging attendees to bring dishes to share. Organizers will provide free offerings and hands-on activities designed to engage participants of all ages.

"We're looking forward to building community, sharing resources, and spending time together," said Jackie Barlow, CODEPINK Detroit organizer.

The General Baker Institute, located at 15798 Livernois Avenue, has a history of hosting events that promote social justice and community engagement. This event continues that tradition by providing a space for residents to connect and collaborate.

'Feeding The Fight' is part of a broader series of events taking place in Detroit during the weekend of July 17–19, including the 'Good Trouble Lives On' Weekend of Action, which honors the legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. These events emphasize the importance of community involvement and collective action in addressing social issues.

For more information, please contact Jackie at [email protected].

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