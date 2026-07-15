FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Las Vegas to Join Las Vegas Vigil to Honor Victims of ICE Actions

LAS VEGAS—CODEPINK Las Vegas, in collaboration with local advocacy groups, will host a candlelight vigil on July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Clark County Detention Center, 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., to honor individuals who have lost their lives due to actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The vigil aims to provide a space for community members to mourn, reflect, and call for an end to deadly enforcement practices. Noé Orozco of the Nevada Immigrant Coalition will address attendees, discussing the ongoing impact of immigration enforcement on local communities.

An open microphone session will follow, allowing community members, families, and organizers to share their experiences and perspectives. The event is co-sponsored by Handmaids of Las Vegas, LV Defensa, Indivisible Henderson-Boulder City, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Indivisible.

For more information, contact Karen at CODEPINK Las Vegas at [email protected].

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