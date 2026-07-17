FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 16, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Diego Co-Sponsors July 19 Mobilization Against RIMPAC War Games

SAN DIEGO, CA –As the world's largest naval war exercises continue off the coast of Hawaiʻi, CODEPINK San Diego is co-sponsoring a major mobilization this Sunday, July 19, at Tuna Harbor Park to demand an end to U.S. militarism and the diversion of tax dollars away from war and toward community needs.

The "END RIMPAC Mobilization" will begin at 2:00 PM at Tuna Harbor Park, located at 700 North Harbor Drive. Protesters will gather to denounce the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises, which bring together 31 countries, over 25,000 personnel, 40 surface ships, and 140 aircraft, an escalation of U.S. preparations for what would be a devastating and deadly war on China.

RIMPAC has drawn sharp criticism for its environmental and human costs. Indigenous Hawaiians have suffered over 130 years of U.S. military occupation, and the exercises have led to pollution, violence against women, and extensive environmental destruction, including 2021 fuel leaks that contaminated Oʻahu's largest clean water source, poisoning over 90,000 people.

Organizers also highlight the domestic impact of military spending. While everyday San Diegans struggle with rising costs of living, Mayor Todd Gloria has used federal budget cuts as justification for cutting funding to essential services.

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