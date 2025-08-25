Check out our activities for the Week of August 25, 2025

Excerpt from "Gaza’s People Are Not Just Starving – They Are Being Starved" by Medea Benjamin
This week, CODEPINK Bay Area organized a teach-in and rally to tell CBS to Stop Fueling Genocide!
Tell CBS: Don't Acquire Genocide Deniers!
Episode 314: Labor for Palestine: "In this episode of CODEPINK Radio ""Labor for Palestine,"" host Marcy Winograd spotlights the role unions can play in stopping US-Israel genocide in Gaza. Chris Smalls, co-founder of the Amazon Labor Union and Freedom Flotilla participant, calls on the AFL-CIO and the ILWU, to refuse to load ships with weapons bound for Israel. On the second half of our program, Merrie Najimy co-founder of NEA Educators for Palestine, discusses why rank and file teachers reject the Anti-Defamation League's curriculum and training that conflate criticism of Israel genocide with antisemitism.
BREAKING: Israel is bombing Yemen.— CODEPINK (@codepink) August 24, 2025
Israel has launched over 30 strikes including on the Presidential Palace, Yemeni Oil Company, Hiziz power station.



Israel's own classified data revealed by The Guardian shows 83% of those killed in Gaza are civilians. Not "human shields." Not "collateral damage." Civilians. This is systematic slaughter, and U.S. politicians keep repeating the lies that justify it. Stop the killing. End the genocide. Free Palestine.
CNN LIES, GAZA DIES! Today in DC, Hazami and other activists organized a protest outside of CNN headquarters to denounce its complicity in the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza. All the journalists that have refused to report accurately on the US & Israel's crimes in Gaza have blood on their hands.
We're at the People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit with activists from across the globe to build our movement in solidarity with Palestine!