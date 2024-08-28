FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2024

Inland Empire Activists to Hold Final Recess Protest at Rep. Norma Torres’ Office, Demand End to Complicity in Gaza

ONTARIO, CA – As the congressional recess concludes, the Inland Empire chapter of CODEPINK will hold its final weekly protest at the office of Representative Norma Torres (CA-35) on Thursday, August 29. The protest, dubbed “Norma the Genocide Normalizer,” condemns the Congresswoman’s support for Israeli genocide in Gaza and her acceptance of funding from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

The group demands Rep. Torres stop supporting Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and the forced starvation of Palestinians and instead co-sponsor critical legislation: H.R. 3565, the Ceasefire Now Resolution, and H.R. 3045, which would prohibit weapons transfers to human rights violators like Israel.

WHAT: Final weekly protest against Rep. Norma Torres’s complicity in Gaza

WHEN: Friday, August 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM

WHERE: 200 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764

“We organized these weekly protests because Norma Torres is hardly in her Ontario office,” said a CODEPINK Inland Empire representative. “We wanted to take advantage of her presence during the recess. Even if she won't speak to us directly, we want her to sense our pressure and know where her constituents stand.”

