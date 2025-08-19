FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 26, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK and Allies to Hold Santa Monica Rally as Part of Global Day of Action Demanding End to Gaza Siege

Protest to Coincide with Departure of International “Sumud Flotilla” Carrying Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

SANTA MONICA, CA – This Sunday, CODEPINK will join a coalition of organizations for a march, rally, and banner drop at the Santa Monica Pier. The event is part of a worldwide day of action in support of the Global Flotilla, a civilian-led effort to break the Israeli siege of Gaza and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid.

WHAT: March, Rally, and Banner Drop in support of the Global Flotilla to Gaza

WHEN: Sunday, August 31, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM PST

WHERE: Santa Monica Pier

VISUALS: Large banners, signs, a march along the pier, and speeches from organizers and community leaders.

The Santa Monica action is organized in solidarity with the Global Movement to Gaza, which is coordinating the Flotilla. On August 9, the coalition held successful protests in dozens of cities worldwide, demonstrating growing global dissent.

The maritime mission, named the “Global Sumud Flotilla” (Sumud being an Arabic word for steadfastness), is scheduled to launch from Spain on August 31 and from Tunis on September 4. The effort is comprised of students, teachers, doctors, and people from all walks of life who are taking action where their governments have failed.

The action is a direct response to the United States’ ongoing complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the forced starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Participants call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and an end to all U.S. military aid to Israel.

For more information about the global day of action, don't hesitate to get in touch with Linda MIlazzo at [email protected].

###