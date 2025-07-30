Episode 314: Labor for Palestine: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio "Labor for Palestine," host Marcy Winograd spotlights the role unions can play in stopping US-Israel genocide in Gaza. Chris Smalls, co-founder of the Amazon Labor Union and Freedom Flotilla participant, calls on the AFL-CIO and the ILWU, to refuse to load ships with weapons bound for Israel. On the second half of our program, Merrie Najimy co-founder of NEA Educators for Palestine, discusses why rank and file teachers reject the Anti-Defamation League's curriculum and training that conflate criticism of Israel genocide with antisemitism.

