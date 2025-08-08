[CODEPINK Reno's No Other Land screening - Aug. 6]
Protest to Take Place in New York City Against Starvation in Gaza: March for Humanity Pressenza, Aug. 7, 2025
As Gaza starves, lawmakers spend summer recess in Israel Responsible Statecraft, Aug. 7, 2025
Solidarity And Actions By US Civil Society For A Nuclear Free World Popular Resistance, Aug. 6, 2025
Golden Rule Peace Boat Sailing to SF Bay Area with Action Events for Nuclear Disarmament Indybay, Aug. 4, 2025
Code Pink founder says US support for Israel no longer reflects public opinion Greenfield Recorder, Aug. 3, 2025
Milwaukee holds emergency ‘Hands Off the West Bank’ Palestine rally Before It's News, Aug. 2, 2025
Protesters alert major news media on Gaza Starvicide Patch, Aug. 1, 2025