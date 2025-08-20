FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 27, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK to Hold Detroit Solidarity Action for Global Sumud Flotilla During Second Annual Palestine Conference

DETROIT, MI – CODEPINK will host a solidarity action in downtown Detroit on Sunday, August 31, in support of the upcoming Global Sumud Flotilla. The event aims to raise public awareness for the largest transatlantic flotilla to attempt to break the Israeli siege on Gaza since 2007.

Participants plan to march down the street in a prop “boat” to increase awareness and stand in solidarity with the flotilla’s humanitarian mission. The event is being held in conjunction with the second annual People’s Conference for Palestine, bringing together activists from across the country to come together, have important political discussions, and strengthen our relationships.

Event Details:

WHAT: Global Sumud Flotilla Solidarity March

WHEN: Sunday, August 31, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT

WHERE: Downtown Detroit (Exact location TBD; please check CODEPINK’s website for updates)

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising vessels from over 40 countries, is a civilian-led effort to challenge the 18-year siege that has severely restricted the flow of food, medicine, and essential resources into Gaza. Organizers emphasize the critical need for a massive public mobilization to show governments and international institutions that these are popular movements demanding protection and safe passage.

"The second annual People's Conference for Palestine, occurring in tandem with the launch of the largest international flotilla in years, is a historic moment in the Palestinian solidarity movement. While over 3,000 people are being empowered through education and networking, the rest of the activists of the world are mobilizing for Gaza. It intersects the most important things that we must uphold to end the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine as a whole,” explained CODEPINK’s Palestine campaign organizer Jenin

Members of the press are invited to cover - big, bold visuals expected. For more information, location updates, or to schedule an interview, please contact Jenin at [email protected].

