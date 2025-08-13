Every day, as I watch the news out of Gaza, I ask myself: “How is the world letting this happen?” Deep down, however, I think we all know the answer. The reason Israel can kill with impunity is because no one has stopped them. Not Israel’s “allies,” not Israel’s own citizens, and not even the international institutions that were set up to prevent genocide. Additionally, it turns out there is a lot of money to be made from the mass slaughter of human beings.

Several days ago, Israel bombed the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, killing five journalists before killing the paramedics who responded to the initial strike. The second strike was broadcast on live TV; viewers watched the murder of the paramedics in real time. Netanyahu tweeted out a meaningless apology – like it means anything to the people who are dead because of him. Like the past two years of endless bloodshed will ever be excused by hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have been affected by his terrorism.

Unfortunately, individuals and corporations are profiting off of Palestinian death – weapons companies and military contractors from all over the globe (primarily from the U.S.). This is the war economy at work. Opportunities to participate in the genocide are featured on popular employment websites like LinkedIn, which is letting Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), the logistics company that is behind the murderous Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation (GHF), hire people on their platform. Why is a company that is operating what even Israeli soldiers have called “killing fields” allowed on LinkedIn?

Tell LinkedIn to remove all job listings for Safe Reach Solutions, which is fueling the genocide in Gaza!

Here are some examples of job postings from Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), the logistics company that is behind the GHF:

It has been reported that over 2,000 Palestinians have been killed at these GHF sites, and over 15,000 have been injured. Several whistleblowers who previously worked for SRS have confirmed that these so-called “aid sites” are merely death trips for Palestinians. So, of course, Israel just recently paid a dozen influencers to go to Gaza and film propaganda videos for the GHF.

In their highly manufactured and clipped videos, there is not one Palestinian shown retrieving aid from one of these GHF sites. It’s yet another twisted attempt from Israel and the ones they pay off to distort the reality on the ground in Gaza. They can’t seem to answer the central question: If the GHF is indeed doing such a good job, then why is there a famine in Gaza? Why are they scrambling to hire people on LinkedIn?

Sign a petition to LinkedIn to drop Safe Reach Solutions from their platform!

These private companies are providing regular people with the opportunity to have an active hand in the genocide in Gaza. How are contracted Americans named "Humanitarian Liaison Officers” while facilitating death and starvation? It’s really concerning that job positions like these are so easily accessible on the internet, and so adequately funded, while positions for UNRWA and other NGOs are hard to find and extremely underpaid.

According to a TRT Global article,* SRS is hiring Americans to go to Gaza and administer GHF sites, offering a starting daily salary of $1,100, along with a $10,000 sign-on bonus. Do you know how much the UNRWA staff in Gaza get paid per month? The amount that an SRS contractor earns in a day.

At this moment, Israel is shutting down ceasefire proposals, exterminating Palestinians in Gaza, militarizing the West Bank to an unprecedented degree, and attacking countries across the region (most recently, Yemen). Corporations have teamed up with the Israeli military to execute thousands of innocent people in Gaza. LinkedIn should not be allowing companies like SRS to use their website to sustain the GHF death traps. All of these corporations must be held accountable for the role they’ve played in the Gaza genocide.

* Read TRT Global’s article, “Do you know how much a US contractor is getting paid in Gaza?”