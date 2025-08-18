Check out our activities for the Week of August 18, 2025

Excerpt from "What kind of person do you want to be? Lessons from Dr. Feroze Sidhwa" by Pam Russell
This week, CODEPINK LA staged a rally and teach-in in front of CBS Studios to urge them not to acquire Bari Weiss's platform The Free Press.
Tell CBS: Don't Acquire Genocide Deniers!
TOP ACTIONS
- Jump Into Action With Our Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series!
- Straight Flight LLC: No Spy Planes for Genocide!
- JOIN US: Emergency Weeks of Action: Flood the Newsrooms! Stop Starving Gaza!
- Address the Elepant in the Room! War! Invite the Sierra Club to Join the Movement!
- CBS: Don't Acquire Genocide Deniers!
- Tell the New York Times: Stop Denying Genocide!
- Demand The Kentucky Bankers Association: Drop Gordon Chang And Stop Platforming War Propaganda
- Airbnb: Stop Listing Properties On Stolen Land!
- Join the CODEPINK Contingent at the People's Conference for Palestine!
- Tell Trump & Congress to cut the $1 trillion War Budget!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- “What kind of person do you want to be?” Lessons from Dr. Feroze Sidhwa
- US-Russia Talks: the Choice Between Peace and Escalation
- "Bread Not Bullets" Rally Planned Outside UG Solutions in Davidson, NC
- Bay Area CODEPINK to Rally Outside CBS Demanding Truth in Reporting
- CODEPINK Statement on U.S. Military Escalation Toward Venezuela
- CODEPINK Reno to Hold Sierra Nevada Corporation Accountable for Role in Genocide with Rally and Petition Delivery
- "NO SPY PLANES FOR GENOCIDE" CODEPINK to Protest Sierra Nevada Corp HQ in London for Their Role in Genocide
- Press Conference and Rally Scheduled Outside CBS Philadelphia to Hold Media Organization Accountable for Genocide
- CODEPINK LA and Allies to Rally Outside CBS Protesting Recent Zionist Shift Under New Ownership
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up August, 2025
RADIO
Episode 313: BRICS 2025: Global South Rising for Inclusive Governance: Author, journalist, political commentator and executive director of The Tricontinental Institute, Vijay Prashad joins co-hosts Alina Duarte and Teri Mattson for an in depth analysis of the XVII BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro July 6 & 7.
Bring CODEPINK posters to your local actions!
WEBINAR
Feminists Resisting Fascism: Transnational Feminism with Mikaela Erskog & Tica Moreno
WEBINAR
Emergence: A conversation with Báyò Akómoláfé, Aerin Dunford, and Geci Karuri-Sebina.
WEBINAR
Hillary & Trump: United by War
TOP TWEET #1
August 19, 2025
TOP TWEET #2
🚨 🇻🇪 STATEMENT:— CODEPINK (@codepink) August 20, 2025
CODEPINK strongly condemns the latest threats and military provocations by the United States government against Venezuela.
In recent days, the White House has authorized the deployment of three Aegis-guided missile destroyers off Venezuela’s coast, alongside an… pic.twitter.com/1AOLXrslWI
TOP TWEET #3
Israel's forced starvation of Palestinians in Gaza has reached catastrophe.— CODEPINK (@codepink) August 22, 2025
- 500,000+ people are experiencing catastrophic famine
- 132,000 children under five are acutely malnourished
- 98% of cropland is destroyed or inaccessible
All with US protection.
@codepinkalert
NOW: Thousands are marching in New York City to demand an end to Israel's genocide & to stop the US-backed starvation of Gaza.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
"GET OUT OF OUR CITY! YOU'RE WAR CRIMINALS!" Today, as VP Vance & Defense Secretary Hegseth posed with the Trump's street troops, DC locals came out to demand an end to the military occupation, from DC to Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Instead of serving their constituents, 39 Members of Congress spent August on an AIPAC-sponsored “Israel Fantasy Tour” ignoring Gaza, ignoring democracy, ignoring US voters. So we paid their offices a visit… and gave them a reality check.♬ original sound - CODEPINK