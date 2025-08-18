Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of August 18, 2025

Excerpt from "What kind of person do you want to be? Lessons from Dr. Feroze Sidhwa" by Pam Russell

This week, CODEPINK LA staged a rally and teach-in in front of CBS Studios to urge them not to acquire Bari Weiss's platform The Free Press.

Episode 313: BRICS 2025: Global South Rising for Inclusive Governance: Author, journalist, political commentator and executive director of The Tricontinental Institute, Vijay Prashad joins co-hosts Alina Duarte and Teri Mattson for an in depth analysis of the XVII BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro July 6 & 7.

Bring CODEPINK posters to your local actions!

Feminists Resisting Fascism: Transnational Feminism with Mikaela Erskog & Tica Moreno

Emergence: A conversation with Báyò Akómoláfé, Aerin Dunford, and Geci Karuri-Sebina.

Hillary & Trump: United by War

NOW: Thousands are marching in New York City to demand an end to Israel's genocide & to stop the US-backed starvation of Gaza.

"GET OUT OF OUR CITY! YOU'RE WAR CRIMINALS!" Today, as VP Vance & Defense Secretary Hegseth posed with the Trump's street troops, DC locals came out to demand an end to the military occupation, from DC to Palestine.

Instead of serving their constituents, 39 Members of Congress spent August on an AIPAC-sponsored “Israel Fantasy Tour” ignoring Gaza, ignoring democracy, ignoring US voters. So we paid their offices a visit… and gave them a reality check.

