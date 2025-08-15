FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK LONDON TO HOLD "NO SPY PLANES FOR GENOCIDE" RALLY AT SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATION HQ

LONDON, UK — On Friday, August 22, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (BST), CODEPINK London will hold a "No Spy Planes for Genocide" rally outside the UK headquarters of Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems at The St Botolph Building, 138 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AR. As CODEPINK London protests at SNC’s UK headquarters, CODEPINK Reno will simultaneously demonstrate at Straight Flight Leasing and SNC’s HQ in Sparks, Nevada, demanding an immediate end to the UK and US’s role in enabling Israel’s atrocities.

WHEN: Friday, August 22, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (BST)

WHERE: Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems, The St Botolph Building, 138 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AR

The London protest targets Britain’s role in leasing spy planes from Straight Flight Leasing Company, a subsidiary of US weapons giant Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC). These aircraft, based at RAF Akrotiri—a British military base in Cyprus just 40 minutes by plane from Gaza—are believed to conduct daily surveillance flights over Gaza, providing real-time intelligence to Israel.

On July 28, 2025, the flight path of one such spy plane was publicly revealed. The very next day, Israel bombed the same area the plane had surveilled. This underscores Britain’s direct complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians—not only through arms sales and diplomatic backing but also by actively supplying intelligence that the Israeli military has admitted it "cannot collect on its own."

For more information, please contact Nuvpreet Kalra at [email protected]

