FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] | 228-990-4168

CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and Artists Against Apartheid Rally Against CBS’s Pro-War, Pro-Trump Shift

LOS ANGELES – On Thursday, August 21, CODEPINK Los Angeles, CODEPINK San Fernando Valley, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and Artists Against Apartheid will rally outside CBS at the Grove to protest the network’s rightward, zionist shift under its new ownership.

Action Details:

When : Thursday, August 21 – 12:00 pm

Where: CBS at the Grove, Los Angeles

Background:

David Ellison—son of Larry Ellison, the world’s second-richest man and a close ally of Benjamin Netanyahu—recently acquired Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company. Larry Ellison has donated millions to the Israeli military through Friends of the IDF, and his company, Oracle, has deep ties to U.S. and Israeli intelligence. Recent reports indicate that CBS’s new leadership is considering acquiring Bari Weiss’s The Free Press. This move could transform CBS into a platform for pro-Israel propaganda and far-right politics, rivaling Fox News in bias.

Weiss and The Free Press have repeatedly spread misinformation, from downplaying Gaza’s civilian death toll to dismissing mass starvation as “pro-Hamas propaganda.” When a UN report contradicted her claims, she ignored the correction.

The CBS-Weiss partnership is uniquely dangerous. Giving a platform to a publication that peddles racist, anti-Palestinian propaganda—while suppressing dissent—signals a new low for American journalism. It reflects the growing influence of oligarchic media control and pro-Israel lobbying, where dissent is stifled and narratives are manufactured to justify atrocities.

“While Palestinian journalists are killed for reporting the truth, CBS is being turned into a mouthpiece for war and hate. Adding Bari Weiss, a self-described ‘Zionist fanatic,’ would cement its role as a propaganda machine,” stated Jodie Evans, CODEPINK co-founder.

For more information about the rally, please contact Jodie Evans at [email protected].

###











