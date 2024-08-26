FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 22, 2025

CODEPINK Bay Area to Hold Rally at CBS Studios Demanding Truthful Reporting, Rejection of Bari Weiss

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – CODEPINK Bay Area will hold a rally on Tuesday, August 26, at noon outside the CBS Broadcasting offices in San Francisco. The protest demands that CBS News, under its new ownership, reject a proposed partnership with media personality Bari Weiss and commit to truthful, unbiased reporting on Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Israel has murdered over 200 journalists. CBS is ignoring this unprecedented slaughter.

WHAT: Rally and teach-in demanding CBS reject Bari Weiss and commit to truthful coverage of Gaza.

WHEN: Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12:00 PM

WHERE: CBS Broadcasting, 855 Battery Street (at Broadway), San Francisco, CA.

The rally comes amid reports that CBS News, recently acquired by David Ellison, is in talks with Bari Weiss, who has described herself as a “Zionist fanatic,” to help steer its news operations. David Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, is the largest individual donor to the Israeli Defense Forces.

“CBS has a responsibility to report the news truthfully, not provide a national platform for a war monger like Bari Weiss to spread hate and lies,” said Cynthia Papermaster of CODEPINK Bay Area. “She has repeatedly justified the genocide in Gaza, even claiming Israel is not deliberately starving the civilian population. We deserve journalism, not cheerleading for the massacre and starvation of Palestinians.”

CODEPINK advocates call on CBS News to uphold journalistic integrity and avoid any affiliation with Weiss, whose commentary only fans the flames of hatred and misrepresents Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine.

