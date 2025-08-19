FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NC “Bread Not Bullets” Rally Targets UG Solutions’ Role in Gaza Genocide

DAVIDSON, NC — A coalition of North Carolina peace and justice organizations will hold a “Bread Not Bullets” rally on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 4:00–6:00 PM at the corner of Concord Road and N. Main Street in Davidson to expose UG Solutions’ role in the ongoing genocide and forced starvation in Gaza.

WHAT : “Bread Not Bullets” Rally to expose Davidson-based UG Solutions for contracting U.S. mercenaries to operate at militarized Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) “aid sites,” where Palestinians face starvation and violence.

: Monday, August 25, 2025, 4:00–6:00 PM, Corner of Concord Road and N. Main Street, Davidson, NC. WHO: Organized by Charlotte United for Palestine, Codepink NC, Davidson Alumni for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace Charlotte, North Carolina Peace Action, Palestinian Youth Movement, and Veterans for Peace.

Organized by Charlotte United for Palestine, Codepink NC, Davidson Alumni for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace Charlotte, North Carolina Peace Action, Palestinian Youth Movement, and Veterans for Peace. WHY: Organizers demand that UG Solutions end its operations in Gaza, the U.S. withdraw all mercenaries and military support, the Town of Davidson boycott companies complicit in genocide, and Congress restore funding to UNRWA.

UG Solutions, based in Davidson, is contracting U.S. mercenaries—many from North Carolina—to operate at military checkpoints at four Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites. Branded as “aid,” these sites are militarized zones where Palestinians risk their lives for food.

“These sites are not centers of relief but death traps, designed to manage, control, and further dispossess our people while masking genocide under the language of charity,” said a representative of the Palestinian Youth Movement

(PYM). “We reject the weaponization of aid and demand genuine humanitarian relief that reaches Palestinians freely, safely, and with dignity.”

The rally is sponsored by Charlotte United for Palestine, Codepink North Carolina, Davidson Alumni for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace Charlotte, North Carolina Peace Action, Palestinian Youth Movement Network NC, and Veterans for Peace. Speakers will include a doctor who served as a medical relief worker in Gaza (2024), a local elected commissioner, a U.S. veteran, and community leaders.

“The collaboration between UG Solutions and the Israeli military cannot be ignored,” said Charlotte United for Palestine (CUP). “Companies like UG Solutions, which profit from and participate in genocide, are not welcome in North Carolina.”

“For over five months, the Israeli military has imposed a total blockade on Palestinians in Gaza, preventing food, water, and medicine from reaching 2.3 million starving people,” said Jewish Voice for Peace Charlotte. “Palestinians are collapsing in the streets, with 85% experiencing the 5th stage of malnutrition — the most dangerous phase leading to irreversible harm. The echoes of the past are not lost on us, and never again is now.”

The coalition’s demands are clear:

For UG Solutions: Cease all operations in Gaza and withdraw contracted personnel.

For the U.S. Government: Withdraw all American mercenaries and military support from Palestine.

For the Town of Davidson: Boycott companies complicit in genocide and war crimes.

For Congress: Pass the Block the Bombs Act and restore full funding to UNRWA.

“As UG Solutions continues to be exposed, the town of Davidson can stand up for Palestine,” said Codepink NC. “This can be a powerful start for other towns, cities, and states to follow.”

