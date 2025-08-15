FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 19, 2025

[email protected]

Local Peace Groups to Hold Press Conference and Rally Outside CBS Philadelphia, Demanding Accountability for Media Complicity in Gaza Genocide

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Local peace organizations will hold a press conference and rally outside CBS Philadelphia this Wednesday, condemning corporate media’s role in enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza and demanding an end to the Zionist takeover of American newsrooms. The press conference and rally will take place outside the CBS Philadelphia building, which also houses Day & Zimmerman (D&Z). Day and Zimmerman is the fifth largest weapons maker in the United States and is also complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Who: CODEPINK Greater Philly, Philly Palestine Coalition (PPC), Students for Justice in Palestine Philadelphia (SJP PHL), The Workers World Party (WWP), and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Greater Philadelphia Chapter (WILPF)

When : August 21, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Outside CBS Philadelphia – 1555 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA

"270+ journalists have been assassinated while Western media remains silent and complicit. We demand truth from our media, not complicity in genocide!" said organizers in a joint statement.

The rally comes amid growing concerns over the Ellison family’s acquisition of Paramount Global (CBS’s parent company) and its potential to turn CBS into a mouthpiece for pro-Israel propaganda. David Ellison, the new owner, is the son of Larry Ellison, the world’s second-richest man and a major donor to the Israeli military through Friends of the IDF. Oracle, Larry Ellison’s company, also has deep ties to U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies.

Recent reports indicate that CBS’s new leadership is considering acquiring The Free Press, a far-right outlet founded by Bari Weiss, known for spreading anti-Palestinian disinformation—from downplaying Gaza’s death toll to dismissing UN reports on mass starvation as "pro-Hamas propaganda."

The press conference will call on journalists and the public to resist media consolidation by Zionist billionaires and demand truthful coverage of Palestine.

[email protected]

