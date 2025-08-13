22 August 2025

By Pam Russell, CODEPINK Reno

Last week I was in the presence of greatness. Feroze Sidhwa -who would be the first to eschew the “greatness moniker”- is a general, trauma, and critical care surgeon, as well as a humanitarian, who was in Sparks, NV, to discuss his volunteer work in Palestine. As a result of the conversation with the Northern Nevada community, he opened the eyes and hearts of 150 people to the ongoing catastrophic genocide in Palestine.

Before this visit, I had not heard of Dr. Sidhwa. Scanning his website and affiliations, it became apparent that his commitment is to spread the word about the realities of Gaza, as tragic and abhorrent as they are. He’s been on the front lines. He has experienced the devastating trauma of the genocide and the scarcity that plagues those still living in Palestine, many of whom view their lives as waiting to be martyred. He reports on victims who have lost everything except their lives and now suffer in mental health hell, as there are no longer any healthcare aids left to help them.

While continuing to expose the horror and inhumanity to follow, please consider this ethical question posed by Dr Sidhwa:

“What kind of person do you want to be?”

Continuing are some sickening and heart-wrenching statistics about the devastation of Gaza. It is important to remember that the United States is culpable and complicit in perpetrating the following inhumane and devastating atrocities.

Gaza is the deadliest place in the world for civilians and aid workers. (rescue.org) and also the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. (UNICEF)

At least 70% of buildings in Gaza are classified as uninhabitable, per a study conducted at Ben Gurion Yeshiva University and published by Israeli newspaper, Haaretz.

Weaponization of Gaza’s water supply has left total daily water usage per person, not just drinking water, at 4.7 liters. The minimum humanitarian standard during a conflict is 15 liters a day. Before October 7, 2023, the Gaza water supply was 82 liters. (Oxfam International)

In April 2025, virtually the entire population (91%) in Gaza was dying from starvation, which continues today (ipcinfo.org). Since March 2025, deliveries of humanitarian aid have been halted. When a few trucks are permitted in, they serve as traps, bringing people in desperate need to be slaughtered.

Furthermore, Feroze states, “Gaza is the victim of the most direct and sustained attack on healthcare systems ever.” More than 1,700 health care workers have been killed or are rotting away in dehumanizing prisons. There exists in Gaza an extreme man-made (as opposed to a natural disaster) scarcity of anything life-affirming, resulting in resignation, fear, hopelessness, and inability to fight back.

Is this the person you want to be?

The kind who lets babies burn, who allows children to be shot and killed while waiting for a cup of water, who believes that purposefully destroying medical systems as a way to kill people is ok, who turns a blind eye to these crimes against humanity, including those in our midst who accept that this is ok?

At the end of his presentation, Feroze answered the question: What can we do? His answer may sound familiar…hold our representatives accountable, organize groups of like-minded people to hold them accountable, work to elect candidates who will be accountable. Make your voices heard! Remember, this genocide is criminal.

When I left the event after 10 p.m., although he had tired eyes, Feroze was still patiently talking about the travesty that is Gaza, answering questions, and urging people to organize. Please join in! Make your voice heard! Coordinate weekly events in your community. For instance, every Saturday from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m., CODEPINK Reno peacefully protests in front of the Federal Courthouse on Liberty and South Virginia Streets. Imagine the impact when 500 people show up?

Want to take action for Palestine locally? Find your local CODEPINK Chapter or start one of your own!

Pam Russell is a member of CODEPINK Reno. RSVP to CODEPINK Reno’s next action!