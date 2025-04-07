Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of April 7, 2025

Excerpt from "Exterminator Netanyahu in Washington, DC Again, begging for more bombs" by Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright

This week, CODEPINK joined peace activists outside the New York Times Building to protest their ongoing complicity in the Gaza genocide. Read about their demands here:

Episode 295: Disarm the Planet! Earth Month 2025: In this episode, Jasmine and Aaron go deeper into the connections between the anti-war and climate movements to highlight the importance of our WING campaign and the ultimate goal of disarming the planet. We then hear an excerpt from our recent Disarming Earth Day webinar on Land, Imperialism, and the Cost of War.

Disarming Earth Day: The Poison of US Bases & Global Military Presence

Resistance! Local Peace Economy Gathering in Media, PA | April 9, 2025

CA State Senator Josh Becker Says There Was No Palestine

WOW. Pew Research is confirming what we already knew: the MAJORITY of Americans now have an UNFAVORABLE view of Israel. And guess what? That includes Republicans under 50. Meanwhile… Trump is rolling out the red carpet for Netanyahu and handing over $8.8 BILLION in weapons to the genocidal regime?! Where are the “America First” Republicans now?

WATCH: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz holds a press conference on the “Victims of Communism,” but when asked about Israel’s genocide in Gaza, she has nothing to say. No words for the 100 children killed or wounded daily. No words for the journalists burned alive in their tents. Just silence.

Rep. Brian Mast smirks as Gaza children die. 100 kids a day killed or wounded by Israeli bombs and bullets. Journalists burned in tents. Medics shot in marked convoys. And when asked about it? He mocks grief. This head of the Foreign Affairs Committee defends genocide. US policy towards Israel is based on lies and cruelty. Shame on genocide denier Brian Mast.

