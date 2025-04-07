Check out our activities for the Week of April 7, 2025

Excerpt from "Exterminator Netanyahu in Washington, DC Again, begging for more bombs" by Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright
This week, CODEPINK joined peace activists outside the New York Times Building to protest their ongoing complicity in the Gaza genocide. Read about their demands here:
April 7, 2025
Trump, the so-called "Peace President," is now promising the largest military the US has ever had.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 9, 2025
We can't "cut the budget" while burning $1 trillion on endless war, and we can't make peace if all we invest in is violence.#CutThePentagon! pic.twitter.com/xFct2S43Aw
Horrific. After Kamala Harris promised the "most lethal fighting force" in the world, Trump has the same idea.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 10, 2025
The Pentagon is planning on reducing or eliminating all civilian positions that do not "directly enable lethality."
The US is a death economy. pic.twitter.com/Rwhn6xg5Nq
WOW. Pew Research is confirming what we already knew: the MAJORITY of Americans now have an UNFAVORABLE view of Israel. And guess what? That includes Republicans under 50. Meanwhile… Trump is rolling out the red carpet for Netanyahu and handing over $8.8 BILLION in weapons to the genocidal regime?! Where are the “America First” Republicans now?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
WATCH: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz holds a press conference on the “Victims of Communism,” but when asked about Israel’s genocide in Gaza, she has nothing to say. No words for the 100 children killed or wounded daily. No words for the journalists burned alive in their tents. Just silence.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Rep. Brian Mast smirks as Gaza children die. 100 kids a day killed or wounded by Israeli bombs and bullets. Journalists burned in tents. Medics shot in marked convoys. And when asked about it? He mocks grief. This head of the Foreign Affairs Committee defends genocide. US policy towards Israel is based on lies and cruelty. Shame on genocide denier Brian Mast.♬ original sound - CODEPINK