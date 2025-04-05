5 April 2025

Bodies found in a mass grave at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza were lined up for identification on April 25, 2024. Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

By Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright

Every single one of them ….who participated in the US and Israeli genocide of Gaza …..are going to hell! I’m not much of a believer in hell but I sure as hell hope there is one now... because a lot of people need to go there.

What the Israeli politicians and military have done to Gaza with the complicity of United States Presidents, the US Congress and US military is deserving of going to hell!!

I hope every one of the souls of the children killed by US bombs dropped by the Israeli military will visit every one of the perpetrators of the genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

I hope every one of the souls of each of the mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins, entire families that were murdered by US bombs dropped on them will visit each night the U.S enablers of the genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Catholic U.S. Presidency Complicit in Genocide

Let’s name those in the Biden Administration who for 17 months were directly responsible for the Israeli genocide of Gaza.

Let’s remember all the “good” Catholic’s in the Biden administration who went to Mass each week yet piously assisted the genocide by sending weapons that killed now over 60,000 Palestinians and tens of thousands still buried under the rubble!

Pope Francis has condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian crisis "very serious and shameful. We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians. We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country's energy network has been hit."

It would not be the first time the Pope has identified and condemned the role of individual Catholics in genocide. In 2017, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness for Catholic church’s role in Rwanda genocide acknowledging that some Catholic priests and nuns ‘succumbed to hatred and violence’ by taking part in 1994 killings.

One-third of Biden’s cabinet are Catholics.

First, let’s remember pious Catholic President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

Then let’s remember that one-third of Biden’s cabinet members and special advisors were Catholic. They are:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Administrator of USAID Samantha Power

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

Climate Envoy John Kerry

Women in the Biden Administration Complicit in the Genocide of Gaza

Let’s not forget the 36 senior women, mothers and grandmothers, in the Biden administration, many of whom were lawyers, human rights lawyers at that, who were actively helping provide weapons to Israel to kill as many Palestinians as possible.

Trump Administration Members complicit in the Israeli Genocide of Gaza.

And now President Donald Trump, only two months into his “Peace administration,” has taken over U.S. complicity in the Israeli genocide of Gaza and the ever-increasing displacement, ethnic cleansing by violence of Palestinians in the West Bank.

To give credit, Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s ceasefire helped arrange a much needed respite to the 17 months of Israeli bombing. Some food, water and tents were allowed into Gaza by the Israelis, but never in the amounts that were spelled out in the ceasefire agreement. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to their bombed out homes but now are being told to leave their shells of homes, as the Israeli military again continues its brutal assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

Trump polluted the political waters early in his administration by describing building a Trump "Riviera" on the Gaza Coast and that Palestinians would need to go elsewhere during reconstruction and perhaps forever.

Tragically, as Phase Two of the Ceasefire was to come into effect requiring Israel to remove all of its military from Gaza, the U.S gave a green light to the Israeli government to continue bombing Gaza, continuing the genocide of Gaza. The Trump administration intends to send 35,000 two thousand pound bombs to Israel. Each of those 2,000 pound bombs has a devastating blast radius of a quarter of a mile. The 2,000 pound bombs have destroyed entire residential and university buildings and killed hundreds of Palestinians, many of whom are still under the massive rubble.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is now contacting countries around the world to take Palestinians permanently to complete the Israeli government's long-standing goal of getting rid of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and taking all the land for Israel.

Short List of Trump Administration Officials Who Should Go to Hell for Complicity in the Israeli Genocide of Gaza

This is the short-list of persons in the Trump administration who should go to hell for their continuation of U.S. complicity in the genocide of Gaza through its weapons sales to Israel that have killed over 750 since the ceasefire was broken by Israel three weeks ago.

President Donald Trump

Vice-President JD Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Special Advisor Elon Musk

Nominee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

Everyone in the Israeli Government Should Go to Hell

The names of those in the Israeli government and Israeli military who planned and implemented the genocide of Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank are in the tens of thousands, too numerous to name individually.

But, no doubt, the souls of those murdered by the Israeli government will visit each one of them to remind them of the horrors they have created and haunt them for the rest of their lives.

Ann Wright served 29 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves and retired as a Colonel. She was a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and served in US embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan, and Mongolia. She resigned from the U.S. government 22 years ago in March 2003 in opposition to the U.S. war on Iraq. She is the co-author of Dissent: Voices of Conscience.