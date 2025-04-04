8 April 2025

"It was fabulous to be in the streets together. Now let us make it a daily practice to not be silent on genocide. We are here to help you. It was so nourishing to be together, chanting, caring, sharing our voices. We won't stop until this ends.” — CODEPINK Co-founder Jodie Evans

On Saturday April 5, CODEPINKers from across the country joined together in DC to bring our messages of peace, justice, and liberation to multiple demonstrations. We know as anti-war, transnational feminists, we must never let others forget the people of Palestine and all bearing the biggest costs of the war economy. Check out highlights from the day!

We started the day at the Hands Off Rally by showcasing an art installation to depict the cost of our tax dollars going towards the killing of Palestinian children, mothers, journalists, doctors, and entire family trees. Among other demands, this rally called for “Hands off NATO.” We came to remind people that NATO has pushed the world towards greater militarization when we instead need to invest our resources in ending the climate crisis that threatens the future of this planet. NATO doesn’t protect, it bombs. It takes money from healthcare to put into militarism. Thanks to everyone who helped us educate on the deadly costs of keeping our “hands off’’ NATO and our hands and tax dollars in the war economy!

Our stickers went like hotcakes! Want one? Come to our next event!

We then joined the March for Palestine as part of the anti-war, feminist contingent with the Palestinian Feminist Collective. The march went first to ICE Headquarters, where we chanted: “Hands off Our Students!” From there, we made our way to the White House to say: “Stop sending bombs, weapons, and intelligence to Israel to kill Palestinians!” Thousands marched to demand our tax dollars don’t go towards wars everywhere, but rather to life-affirming resources here in the U.S. like healthcare, education, and housing.

Beyond D.C., we held multiple solidarity events throughout the country! Check out our local organizers bringing our messaging to local rallies and protests! We will be visible for Palestine, the Planet, and the People wherever we go!

Thank you to everyone who joined us, handed out stickers, supported the art build, held signs for hours while marching, and took care of each other. We have hope because you are alongside us in the fight for liberation, not the elected officials who are bought out by Zionism and the war machine. Join us all month long as we declare April as Earth Month! We have educational webinars, resources, and local actions happening all throughout the country.

Eager to jump into CODEPINK organizing right now? Join us for our next onboarding on April 9 to learn the history of CODEPINK, our role in the anti-imperialist movement, and how you get involved locally! And check out our media coverage from the day!