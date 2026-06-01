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Check out our activities for the Week of June 1, 2026

Excerpt from “Trump-Xi Meeting and the Iran-Venezuela Connection" by Megan Russell

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK is demonstrating outside the American Medical Association's conference in Chicago, urging them to take action against genocide speak up for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya.

Tell the AMA: Stand Against Genocide!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 354: Power to the Global South: On the first half of this episode, cohosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss CODEPINK Solidarity with Cuba, despite intimidation from the Trump administration. On the second half of our program, Marcy interviews podcaster Teri Mattson and CODEPINK's War is Not Green campaigner Aaron Kirshenbaum on Colombia's climate conference to transition the Global South.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

Empire on the Rocks: Power to the Global South

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: It's Not Impossible!

VIDEO

Empire On The Rocks: The U.S. Empire in Free Fall

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@codepinkalert

As millions in the U.S. struggle with healthcare, housing, and education, our tax dollars continue to fund war. Today, CODEPINK activists confronted Marco Rubio and demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel’s genocide on Palestine and Lebanon. Stop funding Israel. Free Palestine.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Today, a congresswoman lied to have CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin detained by Capitol Police. Why? To try to silence our work against U.S. wars in the Middle East and sanctions on Cuba. Instead of defending these wildly unpopular policies, members of Congress target the activists working to stop them. Thankfully, Medea was released without charges. No amount of intimidation will change that the majority of people in the U.S. want to stop U.S. wars and aggression. We won't be silenced.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

"YOU ARE TERRORIZING OUR COMMUNITIES!" Today in Congress, CODEPINK activists confronted DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. As Kristi Noem's replacement, Mullin now oversees ICE terror against communities across the country.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK