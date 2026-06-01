Check out our activities for the Week of June 1, 2026

Today, a congresswoman lied to have CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin detained by Capitol Police. Why? To try to silence our work against U.S. wars in the Middle East and sanctions on Cuba. Instead of defending these wildly unpopular policies, members of Congress target the activists working to stop them. Thankfully, Medea was released without charges. No amount of intimidation will change that the majority of people in the U.S. want to stop U.S. wars and aggression. We won't be silenced.