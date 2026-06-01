Check out our activities for the Week of June 1, 2026

Excerpt from “Trump-Xi Meeting and the Iran-Venezuela Connection" by Megan Russell
This week, CODEPINK is demonstrating outside the American Medical Association's conference in Chicago, urging them to take action against genocide speak up for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya.
Tell the AMA: Stand Against Genocide!
TOP ACTIONS
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Tell Axios: Stop Manufacturing Consent for Intervention in Cuba!
- Invitation to the Environmental Defense Fund: We Can Help You Fulfill Your Mission!
- Add your name to our open letter of support to late University of Michigan researcher Dr. Danhao Wang's family.
- CODEPINK, along with thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry workers, says #BlockTheMerger! Urge Attorney General Rob Bonta to do right by the American people!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Cuba's Health Miracles While Under Blockade
- Trump-Xi Meeting and the Iran-Venezuela Connection
- Col. (ret) Ann Wright to Hold 'Gaza Flotillas, Cuba, Iran, and Venezuela' Discussion Montpelier
- “Repent, Marco Rubio!” Marco Rubio DISRUPTED during Senate Hearing
- CODEPINK to Welcome AMA Conference Attendees with Billboard Campaign Addressing War Crimes Against Healthcare Workers
- 'All Out Against U.S. Wars' Rally Outside Congress While Rubio Testifies on Capitol Hill
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up June 2026
RADIO
Episode 354: Power to the Global South: On the first half of this episode, cohosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss CODEPINK Solidarity with Cuba, despite intimidation from the Trump administration. On the second half of our program, Marcy interviews podcaster Teri Mattson and CODEPINK's War is Not Green campaigner Aaron Kirshenbaum on Colombia's climate conference to transition the Global South.
VIDEO
Empire on the Rocks: Power to the Global South
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: It's Not Impossible!
VIDEO
Empire On The Rocks: The U.S. Empire in Free Fall
TOP TWEET #1
This plan would turn the U.S. military into a permanent accomplice to Israel's genocidal occupation of Palestine. https://t.co/mysdbbSB9n— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 3, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
The general strike in Bolivia has entered its fifth week.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 2, 2026
This impressive display of union and Indigenous power is facing U.S. attacks.
Solidarity with the Bolivian general strike! pic.twitter.com/03nKexp0vq
TOP TWEET #3
This plan would turn the U.S. military into a permanent accomplice to Israel's genocidal occupation of Palestine. https://t.co/mysdbbSB9n— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 3, 2026
@codepinkalert
As millions in the U.S. struggle with healthcare, housing, and education, our tax dollars continue to fund war. Today, CODEPINK activists confronted Marco Rubio and demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel’s genocide on Palestine and Lebanon. Stop funding Israel. Free Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Today, a congresswoman lied to have CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin detained by Capitol Police. Why? To try to silence our work against U.S. wars in the Middle East and sanctions on Cuba. Instead of defending these wildly unpopular policies, members of Congress target the activists working to stop them. Thankfully, Medea was released without charges. No amount of intimidation will change that the majority of people in the U.S. want to stop U.S. wars and aggression. We won't be silenced.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
"YOU ARE TERRORIZING OUR COMMUNITIES!" Today in Congress, CODEPINK activists confronted DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. As Kristi Noem's replacement, Mullin now oversees ICE terror against communities across the country.♬ original sound - CODEPINK