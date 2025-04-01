8 April 2025

CODEPINK Art Installation at the ‘Hands Off’ Rally on April 5. Depicting the cost of our tax dollars going towards the killing of Palestinian children, mothers, journalists, doctors and entire family trees.

By Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright

The chief of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, Exterminator-in-Chief Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, jumped on his plane and jetted from one International Criminal Court denier, authoritarian leader Victor Orban of Hungary, to another ICC denier in Washington, DC, Donald Trump.

Trump is the second U.S. president to give Netanyahu the green light for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Biden was guilty of 17 months of complicity in the Israeli genocide of Gaza, while Trump is 2.5 months and counting.

Trump and Netanyahu are two peas in the same nasty pod

No doubt, Trump issued his sudden invitation to Netanyahu to visit him in Washington as a morale booster to the war criminal facing International Criminal Court arrest warrants abroad and court proceedings on corruption charges when he returns to Israel.

Trump knows what it feels like to have court dates, multiple court dates… Bibi will no doubt ask for advice on how to escape the court proceedings while in office since Trump has successfully jumped that hurdle with the cooperation of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bibi doesn’t need any advice on how to be vindictive to those who oppose him, although Trump will no doubt regale him with stories of intimidation tactics on universities, law firms, and media.

Domestically, Netanyahu has ignored the tens of thousands of Israeli citizens who are screaming for a ceasefire that would return Israelis still held in Gaza. Just ignore them, fire members of the cabinet, bomb the hell out of Gaza, and get the bulldozers moving to cut Gaza into military sectors for ease of the final extermination of Palestinians—these are the diversion tactics used by Netanyahu.

Israeli bombing using U.S. bombs and assassinations by drone in Gaza continue on steroids with the Israeli blockade of food, water, and medicines to Gaza grinding into its fourth week. As the U.S. Congress cowardly voted down the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval of weapons systems worth $8.8 Billion including 35,000 of the 2,000-pound bombs that will destroy buildings and shred human bodies for a quarter of a mile from impacts expanding the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza and the displacement of over 40,000 in the West Bank, U.S. President Donald Trump went golfing.

Domestically, while golfing in Florida, Trump faced over 1400 “Hands Off” rallies across the United States opposing his slash-and-burn operations in downsizing/destruction of the federal government and the collapse of the U.S. economic system through the vindictive tariffs on goods that are imported from around the world, including apparently from penguins on some mysterious tiny island known only to the penguin world.

“Let Gaza Live” Banner at the Washington Protest While the U.S. Congress Votes for Bombs to maim, orphan, and kill the Children of Gaza

The April 5, 2025 rally and march for Palestine in Washington, DC with hundreds of tiny shoes and slippers lining Pennsylvania Avenue looking east toward the U.S. Capitol reminded those with a conscience of the terrible brutality of the U.S. complicity in the genocide of children of Gaza. The stage for the rally had the words “Let Gaza Live” with the U.S. Capitol in the background a reminder of the history of the cruelty of the U.S. Congress in voting for bombs to maim, orphan, and kill these children.

Shoes representing Palestinian children in Gaza killed by Israeli military with Let Gaza Live banner and US Capitol behind, where US Congress votes for more bombs to kill Palestinians in the Israeli genocide of Gaza. Photo by Ann Wright

While Citizens Protest Worldwide, Governments Cower in Fear of being Called Antisemitic by the Israeli Government as it Accelerates the Genocide of Gaza Accelerates in Front of Them

Governments in Europe and North America take no action to stop the genocide of Gaza but instead, cower in fear of being labeled antisemitic by the Israeli government and Christian Zionists as it accelerates the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza.

Yet citizens around the world protest, march, and rally to try to convince their governments to take action to stop the genocide, and to stop sending Israel weapons which the United States and Germany lead as bombing accomplices.

The fate of Palestinians depends on us making our government stop fueling the genocide.

And our individual and collective morality and consciences are at stake.

We can not stop!!!!!

We will not stop until the genocide ends and Palestinians are free from Israeli occupation and terror!!!!!

Ann Wright served 29 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves and retired as a Colonel. She was a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and served in U.S. Embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan, and Mongolia. She resigned from the U.S. Department of State in March 2003 in opposition to the U.S. war on Iraq. She is the co-author of “Dissent: Voices of Conscience.”