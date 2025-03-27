On Monday, President Trump welcomed Netanyahu to the White House — just as the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) retracted its attempt to cover up its killing of 15 paramedics and emergency workers, including a UN employee, in Gaza. This massacre is part of Israel’s broader, systematic assault on Gaza’s healthcare system. As these crimes are broadcast to the entire world, why does Netanyahu feel so emboldened to visit the U.S.? After all, he was forced to take a flight path about 248 miles longer to avoid countries that may enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against him. He’s confident that he’ll be shielded from accountability, enabled by the U.S. government, Israel’s partner in genocide. History has shown us that the silence of “good people” allows atrocities to unfold. Those in caregiving professions take an oath to protect life. Yet as Palestinian first responders are executed and buried in mass graves, the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics (IAEP) has yet to issue a single statement about the execution of their colleagues in Gaza. Their silence — like so many others’ — feeds the impunity that allows these crimes to continue.

Israel has no problem justifying every murder it commits in Gaza, especially when the victims are those who work to preserve Palestinian life. That’s why medics and journalists are targeted so deliberately. Medics treat physical wounds, while journalists keep Palestinian legacies alive, even after death. Many of you have likely seen the horrific aftermath of Israel's strike on a tent used by Palestine Today journalists, where reporter Hilmi al-Faqaawi was burned alive and at least eight others were killed. Israel is determined to silence those who preserve Palestinian life by exposing Israel's crimes. That’s why it’s urgent to get everyone speaking out, particularly the IAEP, who do the same work as those facing some of the worst massacres by Israel! Their silence fails their colleagues and enables further atrocities.

And, as we know, Israeli violence is not confined to Gaza. This week, we mourn the martyrdom of Amer Mohammed Rabee, a 14-year-old child that was murdered by the IOF in the West Bank village of Turmusayya. How could Israel possibly justify this killing of a U.S. citizen in the West Bank, where Amer cannot be written off as a “Hamas combatant”? By designating children as terrorists, simply for existing as Palestinians. The IOF released this cowardly statement in response: “During a counterterrorism activity in the area of Turmus Aya, IDF soldiers identified three terrorists who hurled rocks toward the highway, thus endangering civilians driving. The soldiers opened fire toward the terrorists who were endangering civilians, eliminating one terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists.” Amer was a child, not a terrorist that needed to be “eliminated.” The “two additional terrorists” mentioned were also children who were shot but thankfully survived. This rhetoric is how Israel dehumanizes and criminalizes Palestinian boys. It is our job to counter that narrative by speaking up for Palestinians and asserting their right to live free, dignified lives, and demanding others do the same.

